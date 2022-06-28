At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4316.729—Long Island3127.53411½York2730.47415Lancaster2434.41418½Staten Island1741.29325½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia4018.690—High Point3425.5766½Kentucky2829.49111½Charleston2534.42415½Lexington2136.36818½ ___ Sunday’s Games Lancaster 5, Long Island 2 York 13, Staten Island 4 Charleston 7, Kentucky 6 Southern Maryland 9, Gastonia 7 High Point 18, Lexington 7 Monday’s Games No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m. Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

At A Glance All Times EDT First Half North Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 43 16 .729 — Long Island 31 27 .534 11½ York 27 30 .474 15 Lancaster 24 34 .414 18½ Staten Island 17 41 .293 25½ South Division W L Pct. GB Gastonia 40 18 .690 — High Point 34 25 .576 6½ Kentucky 28 29 .491 11½ Charleston 25 34 .424 15½ Lexington 21 36 .368 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 5, Long Island 2

York 13, Staten Island 4

Charleston 7, Kentucky 6

Southern Maryland 9, Gastonia 7

High Point 18, Lexington 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.