At A Glance All Times EDT First Half North Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 33 16 .733 — Long Island 32 27 .542 11½ York 27 31 .466 16 Lancaster 25 34 .424 18½ Staten Island 17 42 .293 26½ South Division W L Pct. GB Gastonia 41 18 .695 — High Point 35 25 .583 6½ Kentucky 28 30 .483 12½ Charleston 25 35 .417 16½ Lexington 21 37 .362 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 5, Long Island 2

York 13, Staten Island 4

Charleston 7, Kentucky 6

Southern Maryland 9, Gastonia 7

High Point 18, Lexington 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia 4, Kentucky 0

Long Island 1, Staten Island 0

Lancaster 3, Lexington 2

High Point 7, Charleston 4

Southern Maryland 2, York 0

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

