|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|45
|16
|.738
|—
|Long Island
|32
|28
|.533
|12½
|York
|27
|32
|.466
|17
|Lancaster
|25
|35
|.417
|19½
|Staten Island
|18
|42
|.300
|26½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|High Point
|36
|25
|.590
|5½
|Kentucky
|29
|30
|.492
|11½
|Charleston
|25
|36
|.410
|16½
|Lexington
|22
|37
|.337
|18½
___
Gastonia 4, Kentucky 0
Long Island 1, Staten Island 0
Lancaster 3, Lexington 2
High Point 7, Charleston 4
Southern Maryland 2, York 0
Lexington 11, Lancaster 10, 10 innings,
Kentucky 11, Gastonia 2
Staten Island 5, Long Island 1
High Point 6, Charleston 1
Southern Maryland 7, York 6
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
