At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4516.738—Long Island3228.53312½York2732.46617Lancaster2535.41719½Staten Island1842.30026½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia4119.683—High Point3625.5905½Kentucky2930.49211½Charleston2536.41016½Lexington2237.33718½ ___ Wednesday’s Games Lexington 11, Lancaster 10, 10 innings, Kentucky 11, Gastonia 2 Staten Island 5, Long Island 1 High Point 6, Charleston 1 Southern Maryland 7, York 6 Thursday’s Games Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m. Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m. Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

At A Glance All Times EDT First Half North Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 45 16 .738 — Long Island 32 28 .533 12½ York 27 32 .466 17 Lancaster 25 35 .417 19½ Staten Island 18 42 .300 26½ South Division W L Pct. GB Gastonia 41 19 .683 — High Point 36 25 .590 5½ Kentucky 29 30 .492 11½ Charleston 25 36 .410 16½ Lexington 22 37 .337 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington 11, Lancaster 10, 10 innings,

Kentucky 11, Gastonia 2

Staten Island 5, Long Island 1

High Point 6, Charleston 1

Southern Maryland 7, York 6

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35, p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.