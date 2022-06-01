Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
June 1, 2022 11:49 pm
< a min read
      

At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland2610.722—Lancaster1619.4579½Long Island1619.4579½York1422.38912Staten Island826.23517South DivisionWLPct.GBHigh Point279.750—Gastonia2412.6673Kentucky1517.46910Charleston1521.41712Lexington1319.40612

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington 5, Kentucky 1, 1st game

Kentucky 12, Lexington 5, 2nd game

Long Island 8, Gastonia 7

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 10, York 9

High Point 18, Charleston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, susp. bottom of 4th

Long Island 10, Gastonia 9, 11 innings

Lancaster at Staten Island, ppd.

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 26 10 .722
Lancaster 16 19 .457
Long Island 16 19 .457
York 14 22 .389 12
Staten Island 8 26 .235 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 27 9 .750
Gastonia 24 12 .667 3
Kentucky 15 17 .469 10
Charleston 15 21 .417 12
Lexington 13 19 .406 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington 5, Kentucky 1, 1st game

Kentucky 12, Lexington 5, 2nd game

Long Island 8, Gastonia 7

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 10, York 9

High Point 18, Charleston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, susp. bottom of 4th

Long Island 10, Gastonia 9, 11 innings

Lancaster at Staten Island, ppd.

York 6, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 7, Charleston 1

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|8 Leadership Webinar
6|8 IIoT World Energy Day
6|8 H2O.ai Meetup: Scale and Operationalize...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories