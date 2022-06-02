Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 11:32 pm
< a min read
      

At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland2710.730—Long Island1719.4729½Lancaster1720.45910York1423.37813Staten Island827.25017½South DivisionWLPct.GBHigh Point289.757—Gastonia2413.6494Kentucky1717.5009½Charleston1522.40513Lexington1321.36213½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, susp. bottom of 4th

Long Island 10, Gastonia 9, 11 innings

Lancaster at Staten Island, ppd.

York 6, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 7, Charleston 1

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 11, Lexington 9, 1st game

Lancaster 7, Staten Island 3, 1st game

Long Island 5, Gastonia 0

Southern Maryland 7, York 1

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 27 10 .730
Long Island 17 19 .472
Lancaster 17 20 .459 10
York 14 23 .378 13
Staten Island 8 27 .250 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 28 9 .757
Gastonia 24 13 .649 4
Kentucky 17 17 .500
Charleston 15 22 .405 13
Lexington 13 21 .362 13½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, susp. bottom of 4th

Long Island 10, Gastonia 9, 11 innings

Lancaster at Staten Island, ppd.

York 6, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 7, Charleston 1

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 11, Lexington 9, 1st game

Lancaster 7, Staten Island 3, 1st game

Long Island 5, Gastonia 0

Southern Maryland 7, York 1

High Point 7, Charleston 5

Kentucky 9, Lexington 1, 2nd game

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|9 AFCEA Bethesda June Webinar
6|9 BD & Capture Strategy Workshop: How...
6|9 End-to-End Records Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories