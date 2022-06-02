At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland2710.730—Long Island1719.4729½Lancaster1720.45910York1423.37813Staten Island827.25017½South DivisionWLPct.GBHigh Point289.757—Gastonia2413.6494Kentucky1717.5009½Charleston1522.40513Lexington1321.36213½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Lexington at Kentucky, susp. bottom of 4th
Long Island 10, Gastonia 9, 11 innings
Lancaster at Staten Island, ppd.
York 6, Southern Maryland 4
High Point 7, Charleston 1
Thursday’s Games
Kentucky 11, Lexington 9, 1st game
Lancaster 7, Staten Island 3, 1st game
Long Island 5, Gastonia 0
Southern Maryland 7, York 1
___
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
