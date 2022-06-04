On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
June 4, 2022 12:53 pm
< a min read
      

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 28 10 .737
Long Island 18 19 .486
Lancaster 17 21 .447 11
York 15 23 .395 13
Staten Island 9 28 .243 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 28 10 .757
Gastonia 25 13 .658 3
Kentucky 17 18 .486
Charleston 16 22 .421 12
Lexington 13 22 .381 13½

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

