At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland2810.737—Long Island1819.4869½Lancaster1721.44711York1523.39513Staten Island928.24313½South DivisionWLPct.GBHigh Point2810.757—Gastonia2513.6583Kentucky1718.4869½Charleston1622.42112Lexington1322.38113½
___
Friday’s Games
Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 5
York 10, Kentucky 4
Charleston 9, Lexington 2
Long Island 9, Staten Island 5
Gastonia 5, High Point 4
Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|28
|10
|.737
|—
|Long Island
|18
|19
|.486
|9½
|Lancaster
|17
|21
|.447
|11
|York
|15
|23
|.395
|13
|Staten Island
|9
|28
|.243
|13½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|28
|10
|.757
|—
|Gastonia
|25
|13
|.658
|3
|Kentucky
|17
|18
|.486
|9½
|Charleston
|16
|22
|.421
|12
|Lexington
|13
|22
|.381
|13½
___
Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 5
York 10, Kentucky 4
Charleston 9, Lexington 2
Long Island 9, Staten Island 5
Gastonia 5, High Point 4
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.