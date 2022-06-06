At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland3010.750—Long Island1920.48710½Lancaster1723.42513York1624.40014Staten Island1029.25619½South DivisionWLPct.GBHigh Point2812.700—Gastonia2713.6751Kentucky1819.4868½Charleston1723.42511Lexington1423.37812½ ___ Sunday’s Games Southern Maryland 5, Lancaster 1 Long Island 9, Staten Island 2 Kentucky 8, York 6 Lexington 4, Charleston 3 Gastonia 8, High Point 3 Monday’s Games No Games Scheduled Tuesday’s Games Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

At A Glance All Times EDT First Half North Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 30 10 .750 — Long Island 19 20 .487 10½ Lancaster 17 23 .425 13 York 16 24 .400 14 Staten Island 10 29 .256 19½ South Division W L Pct. GB High Point 28 12 .700 — Gastonia 27 13 .675 1 Kentucky 18 19 .486 8½ Charleston 17 23 .425 11 Lexington 14 23 .378 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, Lancaster 1

Long Island 9, Staten Island 2

Kentucky 8, York 6

Lexington 4, Charleston 3

Gastonia 8, High Point 3

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.