At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland3010.750—Long Island1920.48710½Lancaster1723.42513York1624.40014Staten Island1029.25619½South DivisionWLPct.GBHigh Point2812.700—Gastonia2713.6751Kentucky1819.4868½Charleston1723.42511Lexington1423.37812½
Sunday’s Games
Southern Maryland 5, Lancaster 1
Long Island 9, Staten Island 2
Kentucky 8, York 6
Lexington 4, Charleston 3
Gastonia 8, High Point 3
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
