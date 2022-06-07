On Air: Federal Tech Talk
June 7, 2022
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 30 10 .750
Long Island 19 20 .487 10½
Lancaster 17 23 .425 13
York 16 24 .400 14
Staten Island 10 29 .256 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 28 12 .700
Gastonia 27 13 .675 1
Kentucky 18 19 .486
Charleston 17 23 .425 11
Lexington 14 23 .378 12½

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, Lancaster 1

Long Island 9, Staten Island 2

Kentucky 8, York 6

Lexington 4, Charleston 3

Gastonia 8, High Point 3

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories