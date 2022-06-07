Trending:
Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, Lancaster 1

Long Island 9, Staten Island 2

Kentucky 8, York 6

Lexington 4, Charleston 3

Gastonia 8, High Point 3

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island 6, Lancaster 4

Southern Maryland 11, Lexington 8

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 31 10 .756
Long Island 19 21 .475 11½
Lancaster 17 24 .415 14
York 17 24 .415 14
Staten Island 11 29 .275 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 28 13 .683
Gastonia 27 14 .659 1
Kentucky 19 19 .500
Charleston 18 23 .439 10
Lexington 14 24 .368 12½

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island 6, Lancaster 4

Southern Maryland 11, Lexington 8

Charleston 7, Gastonia 5

York 6, Long Island 5

Kentucky 11, High Point 3

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories