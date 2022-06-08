At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland3110.756—Long Island1921.47511½Lancaster1724.41514York1724.41514Staten Island1129.27519½South DivisionWLPct.GBHigh Point2813.683—Gastonia2714.6591Kentucky1919.5007½Charleston1823.43910Lexington1424.36812½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Staten Island 6, Lancaster 4
Southern Maryland 11, Lexington 8
Charleston 7, Gastonia 5
York 6, Long Island 5
Kentucky 11, High Point 3
Wednesday’s Games
High Point at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
___
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
