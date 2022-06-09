At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland3110.756—Long Island2021.48811Lancaster1725.40514½York1725.40514½Staten Island1229.29319South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia2814.667—High Point2813.667—Kentucky2019.5136½Charleston1824.42910Lexington1424.36812
___
Wednesday’s Games
Kentucky 9, High Point 6
Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3
Lexington at Southern Maryland, ppd.
Gastonia 6, Charleston 0
Long Island 6, York 5
Thursday’s Games
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
___
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
