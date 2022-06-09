On Air: Ask the CIO
June 9, 2022
At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland3110.756—Long Island2021.48811Lancaster1725.40514½York1725.40514½Staten Island1229.29319South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia2814.667—High Point2813.667—Kentucky2019.5136½Charleston1824.42910Lexington1424.36812

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 9, High Point 6

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3

Lexington at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Gastonia 6, Charleston 0

Long Island 6, York 5

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories