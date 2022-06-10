At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland3211.744—Long Island2121.50010½Lancaster1825.41914York1726.39515Staten Island1230.28619½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia2914.674—High Point2815.6511Kentucky2119.5256½Charleston1825.41911Lexington1525.37512½
___
Thursday’s Games
Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 6, 1st game
Southern Maryland 3, Lexington 2, 2nd game
Lancaster 1, Staten Island 0
Gastonia 3, Charleston 2
Long Island 6, York 5
Kentucky 8, High Point 2
Friday’s Games
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
___
