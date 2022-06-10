On Air: Business of Government Hour
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 32 11 .744 —
Long Island 21 21 .500 10½
Lancaster 18 25 .419 14
York 17 26 .395 15
Staten Island 12 30 .286 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 29 14 .674 —
High Point 28 15 .651 1
Kentucky 21 19 .525 6½
Charleston 18 25 .419 11
Lexington 15 25 .375 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 6, 1st game

Southern Maryland 3, Lexington 2, 2nd game

Lancaster 1, Staten Island 0

Gastonia 3, Charleston 2

Long Island 6, York 5

Kentucky 8, High Point 2

Friday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

<

Top Stories