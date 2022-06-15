On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 10:00 am
< a min read
      

At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland3512.745—Long Island2323.50011½Lancaster2126.44714York2027.42515Staten Island1432.30420½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3215.681—High Point2819.5964Kentucky2222.5008½Charleston2027.42612Lexington1628.36414½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston 6, Gastonia 4

Lancaster 9, Kentucky 4

Southern Maryland 8, Staten Island 3

York 13, Lexington 7, 11 innings

Long Island 10, High Point 5

Wednesday’s Games

York at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 35 12 .745
Long Island 23 23 .500 11½
Lancaster 21 26 .447 14
York 20 27 .425 15
Staten Island 14 32 .304 20½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 32 15 .681
High Point 28 19 .596 4
Kentucky 22 22 .500
Charleston 20 27 .426 12
Lexington 16 28 .364 14½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston 6, Gastonia 4

Lancaster 9, Kentucky 4

Southern Maryland 8, Staten Island 3

York 13, Lexington 7, 11 innings

Long Island 10, High Point 5

Wednesday’s Games

York at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

York at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|21 Missouri Digital Government Summit
6|21 Cyber-SCRM Educational Series
6|21 Reporting Excess Property
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories