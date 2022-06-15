At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland3512.745—Long Island2323.50011½Lancaster2126.44714York2027.42515Staten Island1432.30420½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3215.681—High Point2819.5964Kentucky2222.5008½Charleston2027.42612Lexington1628.36414½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Charleston 6, Gastonia 4
Lancaster 9, Kentucky 4
Southern Maryland 8, Staten Island 3
York 13, Lexington 7, 11 innings
Long Island 10, High Point 5
Wednesday’s Games
York at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
