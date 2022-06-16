On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 10:00 am
Wednesday’s Games

York 11, Lexington 0

Southern Maryland 3, Staten Island 2, 1st game

Southern Maryland 4, Staten Island 3, 2nd game

Gastonia 14, Charleston 7

Kentucky 7, Lancaster 2

High Point 3, Long Island 0

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 37 12 .755
Long Island 23 24 .489 13
Lancaster 21 27 .438 15½
York 21 27 .438 15½
Staten Island 14 34 .292 22½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 33 15 .688
High Point 29 19 .604 4
Kentucky 23 22 .511
Charleston 20 28 .417 13
Lexington 16 29 .356 15½

Wednesday’s Games

York 11, Lexington 0

Southern Maryland 3, Staten Island 2, 1st game

Southern Maryland 4, Staten Island 3, 2nd game

Gastonia 14, Charleston 7

Kentucky 7, Lancaster 2

High Point 3, Long Island 0

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Charleston, 2, 5 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

