At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland3712.755—Long Island2324.48913Lancaster2127.43815½York2127.43815½Staten Island1434.29222½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3315.688—High Point2919.6044Kentucky2322.5118½Charleston2028.41713Lexington1629.35615½
___
Wednesday’s Games
York 11, Lexington 0
Southern Maryland 3, Staten Island 2, 1st game
Southern Maryland 4, Staten Island 3, 2nd game
Gastonia 14, Charleston 7
Kentucky 7, Lancaster 2
High Point 3, Long Island 0
Thursday’s Games
Kentucky at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|37
|12
|.755
|—
|Long Island
|23
|24
|.489
|13
|Lancaster
|21
|27
|.438
|15½
|York
|21
|27
|.438
|15½
|Staten Island
|14
|34
|.292
|22½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|High Point
|29
|19
|.604
|4
|Kentucky
|23
|22
|.511
|8½
|Charleston
|20
|28
|.417
|13
|Lexington
|16
|29
|.356
|15½
___
York 11, Lexington 0
Southern Maryland 3, Staten Island 2, 1st game
Southern Maryland 4, Staten Island 3, 2nd game
Gastonia 14, Charleston 7
Kentucky 7, Lancaster 2
High Point 3, Long Island 0
Kentucky at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 2, 5 p.m.
York at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.