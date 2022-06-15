ATP World Tour Cinch Championships Results

Wednesday
At The Queen’s Club
London
Purse: €2,134,520
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Cinch Championships at The Queen’s Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3).
