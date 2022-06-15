ATP World Tour Cinch Championships Results

Wednesday

At The Queen’s Club

London

Purse: €2,134,520

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Cinch Championships at The Queen’s Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3).

