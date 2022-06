ATP World Tour Mallorca Championships Results

Thursday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €886,500

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 6-1, 6-4.

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 1-0.

