ATP World Tour Mallorca Championships Results

Sunday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €886,500

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification Alejandro Tabilo (3), Chile, def. Fernando Verdasco (7), Spain, 6-4, 6-3. Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, def. Mats Rosenkranz, Germany, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6. Taro Daniel (8), Japan, def. Denis Kudla (4), United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Jordan Thompson (2), Australia, def. Quentin... READ MORE

Sunday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €886,500

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Alejandro Tabilo (3), Chile, def. Fernando Verdasco (7), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, def. Mats Rosenkranz, Germany, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Taro Daniel (8), Japan, def. Denis Kudla (4), United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jordan Thompson (2), Australia, def. Quentin Halys (5), France, 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, 7-5, 6-4.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (2), Germany, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, 6-7, 6-3, 11-9.

Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 6-1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.