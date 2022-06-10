ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

Friday

Friday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €692,235

Surface: Grass

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Friday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, walkover.

Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, def. Lorenzo Sonego (6), Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5).

