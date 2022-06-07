ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

Tuesday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €692,235

Surface: Grass

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32 Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2). Men’s Doubles

Round of 16 Michael Venus, New Zealand,... READ MORE

Tuesday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €692,235

Surface: Grass

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies (4), Germany, def. Oscar Otte and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.