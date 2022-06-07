ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

Tuesday
Tuesday
At Tennis Club Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €692,235
Surface: Grass
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.
Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies (4), Germany, def. Oscar Otte and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
