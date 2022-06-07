On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday
At Tennis Club Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €692,235
Surface: Grass
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).

Men’s Doubles
Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand,...

READ MORE

Tuesday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €692,235

Surface: Grass

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies (4), Germany, def. Oscar Otte and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|13 JBSA Innovation Day at Lackland AFB
6|13 AI TechConnect Conference & Expo
6|13 Balanced Scorecard Professional...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories