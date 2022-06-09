ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

Thursday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €692,235

Surface: Grass

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Denis Shapovalov (4), Canada, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 10-7.

