ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

Thursday
At Tennis Club Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €692,235
Surface: Grass
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Denis Shapovalov (4), Canada, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 10-7.
