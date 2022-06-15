ATP World Tour Terra Wortmann Open Results

Wednesday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €2,134,520
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.
