ATP World Tour Terra Wortmann Open Results

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 7:19 am
Wednesday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: €2,134,520

Surface: Grass

HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.

