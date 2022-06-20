Auburn 6, Stanford 2

Auburn
|Auburn
|
|
|
|
|
|Stanford
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Rmbusch 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moore ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Graham 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|DChiara 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Barrera 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Peirce rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mntgmry rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Huff c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Foster 2b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|
|Bowser 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howell cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Troy dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|LaRue c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Park lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bello lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crmpton ss
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
|Ware pr/lf-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2B_Rambusch (13), Peirce (7), Carlson (11), Foster 2 (11), Barrera (19), Troy (15), Crampton 2 (9). RBI_Moore (38), Peirce 2 (30), Foster 3 (47), Barrera (53), Crampton (40).
|Auburn
|000
|004
|200
|6-11-0
|—
|6
|Stanford
|110
|000
|000
|2-8-0
|—
|2
|Auburn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bright W
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Sheehan
|1
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Brkhltr S
|2
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Stanford
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dowd
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Mathews L
|3
|
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Pancer
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bruno
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
