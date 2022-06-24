Australia sets world record in mixed 4×100 freestyle final

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Australia has set a world record in the mixed 4×100 meters freestyle final at the world swimming championships.

Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Madison Wilson and Mollie O’Callaghan clocked 3 minutes, 19.38 seconds in Budapest on Friday to shave two-hundredths of a second off the record set by the United States at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, in July 2019.

