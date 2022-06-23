Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
4
10
4
Totals
34
0
9
0
Mullins cf
5
0
2
1
Anderson ss
5
0
1
0
Mancini dh
5
0
1
0
Vaughn...
|Baltimore
|000
|201
|001
|—
|4
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_García (4). DP_Baltimore 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Baltimore 7, Chicago 11. 2B_Mountcastle 2 (14), Mancini (11), Hays (17), Rutschman (9), Zavala 2 (3), Sheets (6), Burger (8). HR_Rutschman (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer W,2-1
|5
|2-3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bautista H,8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tate H,10
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J.López S,12-14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto L,1-4
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|R.López
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ruiz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lambert
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Kremer (Harrison).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:11. A_22,431 (40,615).
