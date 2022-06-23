Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore Chicago ab

Baltimore Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 34 0 9 0 Mullins cf 5 0 2 1 Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 Mancini dh 5 0 1 0 Vaughn 1b 5 0 1 0 Santander lf 4 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 Hays rf 4 1 1 0 Abreu dh 4 0 2 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 3 0 Burger 3b 4 0 1 0 Rutschman c 4 1 2 3 Sheets rf 3 0 1 0 Nevin 3b 2 1 0 0 Zavala c 4 0 2 0 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 García cf 3 0 1 0 Martin 2b 4 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 1 0 0 0 Sosa 2b 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 201 001 — 4 Chicago 000 000 000 — 0

E_García (4). DP_Baltimore 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Baltimore 7, Chicago 11. 2B_Mountcastle 2 (14), Mancini (11), Hays (17), Rutschman (9), Zavala 2 (3), Sheets (6), Burger (8). HR_Rutschman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Kremer W,2-1 5 2-3 7 0 0 1 4 Bautista H,8 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Tate H,10 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 J.López S,12-14 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago Cueto L,1-4 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 7 R.López 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lambert 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Kremer (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:11. A_22,431 (40,615).

