Baltimore 7, Washington 0

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 11:50 pm
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 20 0 3 0 5 4
Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Soto rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Bell 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .295
Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .248
García ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .329
Thomas cf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .236
Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Adams c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Adrianza 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 7 11 7 2 8
Hays cf 4 3 4 3 0 0 .287
Mancini rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .286
Santander lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .246
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273
Rutschman dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Nevin 3b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .198
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .161
Mateo ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .197
Martin 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .235
a-Odor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .199
Washington 000 000_0 3 0
Baltimore 102 004_7 11 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Martin in the 6th.

E_Mateo (9). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mountcastle (12), Rutschman (8), Hays (16). 3B_Hays (1). HR_Hays (10), off Corbin; Santander (13), off Corbin; Mancini (7), off Cishek. RBIs_Mountcastle (37), Hays 3 (40), Santander (36), Mancini 2 (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (García 2); Baltimore 4 (Chirinos, Nevin 2, Mancini). RISP_Washington 0 for 1; Baltimore 3 for 9.

GIDP_Hernandez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Mateo, Mountcastle).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 3-10 4 7 3 3 1 6 83 6.60
Ramírez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.41
Cishek 2-3 4 4 4 1 2 31 5.22
Machado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.18
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wells, W, 5-4 5 3 0 0 4 4 95 3.34
Vespi, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.87

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:32. A_12,630 (45,971).

