Baltimore 7, Washington 0

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
20
0
3
0
5
4
Hernández 2b
3
0
1
0
0
0
.266
Soto rf
2
0
0
0
1
0
.214
Bell 1b
2
0
1
0
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|7
|11
|7
|2
|8
|
|Hays cf
|4
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.287
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Rutschman dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Nevin 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Mateo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Martin 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Washington
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Baltimore
|102
|004_7
|11
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Martin in the 6th.
E_Mateo (9). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mountcastle (12), Rutschman (8), Hays (16). 3B_Hays (1). HR_Hays (10), off Corbin; Santander (13), off Corbin; Mancini (7), off Cishek. RBIs_Mountcastle (37), Hays 3 (40), Santander (36), Mancini 2 (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (García 2); Baltimore 4 (Chirinos, Nevin 2, Mancini). RISP_Washington 0 for 1; Baltimore 3 for 9.
GIDP_Hernandez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 3-10
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|83
|6.60
|Ramírez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.41
|Cishek
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|31
|5.22
|Machado
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.18
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, W, 5-4
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|95
|3.34
|Vespi, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.87
Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:32. A_12,630 (45,971).
