Baltimore 7, Washington 0

Washington Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 20 0 3 0 Totals 29 7 11 7 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 Hays cf 4 3 4 3 Soto rf 2 0 0 0 Mancini rf 4 1 2 2 Bell 1b 2 0 1 0 Santander lf 4 1 2 1 Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1 García ss 3 0 0 0 Rutschman dh 3 0 1 0 Thomas cf 1 0 0 0 Nevin 3b 2 1 1 0 Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 Adams c 2 0 0 0 Mateo ss 2 1 0 0 Adrianza 3b 2 0 0 0 Martin 2b 2 0 0 0 Odor ph 1 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 — 0 Baltimore 102 004 — 7

E_Mateo (9). DP_Washington 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mountcastle (12), Rutschman (8), Hays (16). 3B_Hays (1). HR_Hays (10), Santander (13), Mancini (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin L,3-10 4 7 3 3 1 6 Ramírez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cishek 2-3 4 4 4 1 2 Machado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Wells W,5-4 5 3 0 0 4 4 Vespi S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:32. A_12,630 (45,971).

