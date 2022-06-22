Trending:
Baltimore 7, Washington 0

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 11:50 pm
Washington

Baltimore

Washington Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 20 0 3 0 Totals 29 7 11 7
Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 Hays cf 4 3 4 3
Soto rf 2 0 0 0 Mancini rf 4 1 2 2
Bell 1b 2 0 1 0 Santander lf 4 1 2 1
Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1
García ss 3 0 0 0 Rutschman dh 3 0 1 0
Thomas cf 1 0 0 0 Nevin 3b 2 1 1 0
Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0
Adams c 2 0 0 0 Mateo ss 2 1 0 0
Adrianza 3b 2 0 0 0 Martin 2b 2 0 0 0
Odor ph 1 0 0 0
Washington 000 000 0
Baltimore 102 004 7

E_Mateo (9). DP_Washington 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mountcastle (12), Rutschman (8), Hays (16). 3B_Hays (1). HR_Hays (10), Santander (13), Mancini (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin L,3-10 4 7 3 3 1 6
Ramírez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cishek 2-3 4 4 4 1 2
Machado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Wells W,5-4 5 3 0 0 4 4
Vespi S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:32. A_12,630 (45,971).

