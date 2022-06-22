Baltimore 7, Washington 0

Washington
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
20
0
3
0
Totals
29
7
11
7
Hernández 2b
3
0
1
0
Hays cf
4
3
4
3
Soto rf
2
0
0
0
Mancini...
READ MORE
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|20
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|11
|7
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays cf
|4
|3
|4
|3
|
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nevin 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Baltimore
|102
|004
|—
|7
E_Mateo (9). DP_Washington 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mountcastle (12), Rutschman (8), Hays (16). 3B_Hays (1). HR_Hays (10), Santander (13), Mancini (7).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,3-10
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Ramírez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Machado
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells W,5-4
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Vespi S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:32. A_12,630 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.