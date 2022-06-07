Trending:
Sports News

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
3
7
3

Totals
30
9
9
9

Morel cf
5
1
2
2

Mullins cf
4
1
1
1

Contreras c
3
1
1
1

Mancini...

