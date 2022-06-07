Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
3
7
3
Totals
30
9
9
9
Morel cf
5
1
2
2
Mullins cf
4
1
1
1
Contreras c
3
1
1
1
Mancini...
DP_Chicago 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 2. 2B_Hays (13), Mountcastle (6). 3B_Morel (2). HR_Morel (3), Contreras (10), Mullins (6), Mancini (6), Mateo (4), Hays (7), Urías (6). SF_Mountcastle (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson L,6-1
|3
|
|5
|7
|7
|1
|1
|Mills
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Baker W,2-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vespi
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillaspie
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Thompson 2 (Odor,Urías).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:53. A_11,509 (45,971).
