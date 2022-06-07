Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago Baltimore ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

34

3

7

3 Totals

30

9

9

9 Morel cf

5

1

2

2 Mullins cf

4

1

1

1 Contreras c

3

1

1

1 Mancini... READ MORE

Chicago Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 30 9 9 9 Morel cf 5 1 2 2 Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 Contreras c 3 1 1 1 Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 Higgins c 0 0 0 0 Santander rf 2 1 1 0 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 2 2 2 Schwindel 1b 5 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 1 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 0 1 0 Ortega dh 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 Frazier ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Urías 3b 3 2 1 1 Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 Mateo ss 3 1 1 3 Heyward rf 2 1 1 0 Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0

Chicago 100 011 000 — 3 Baltimore 232 011 00x — 9

DP_Chicago 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 2. 2B_Hays (13), Mountcastle (6). 3B_Morel (2). HR_Morel (3), Contreras (10), Mullins (6), Mancini (6), Mateo (4), Hays (7), Urías (6). SF_Mountcastle (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Thompson L,6-1 3 5 7 7 1 1 Mills 5 4 2 2 1 6

Baltimore Bradish 4 2-3 4 2 2 5 5 Baker W,2-3 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 0 Vespi 1 1 0 0 0 0 Gillaspie 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Thompson 2 (Odor,Urías).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:53. A_11,509 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.