Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 7 6 Morel cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .298 Contreras c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .277 Higgins c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .314 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .269 Schwindel 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .222 Ortega dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263 a-Frazier ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Heyward rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .217 Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 9 9 9 2 7 Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .237 Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .303 Santander rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .231 Hays lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .292 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .257 Rutschman c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .145 Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .221 Urías 3b 3 2 1 1 0 2 .225 Mateo ss 3 1 1 3 0 1 .210

Chicago 100 011 000_3 7 0 Baltimore 232 011 00x_9 9 0

a-flied out for Ortega in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 2. 2B_Hays (13), Mountcastle (6). 3B_Morel (2). HR_Morel (3), off Bradish; Contreras (10), off Bradish; Mullins (6), off Thompson; Mancini (6), off Thompson; Mateo (4), off Thompson; Hays (7), off Mills; Urías (6), off Mills. RBIs_Morel 2 (10), Contreras (23), Mullins (20), Mancini (24), Mateo 3 (15), Hays 2 (30), Mountcastle (25), Urías (18). SF_Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Ortega 2, Wisdom, Morel, Contreras); Baltimore 1 (Rutschman). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; Baltimore 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Madrigal. GIDP_Hays, Mountcastle.

DP_Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Madrigal, Schwindel; Wisdom, Madrigal, Schwindel).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson, L, 6-1 3 5 7 7 1 1 50 3.17 Mills 5 4 2 2 1 6 73 3.60

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bradish 4 2-3 4 2 2 5 5 105 6.45 Baker, W, 2-3 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 25 5.40 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.88 Vespi 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Gillaspie 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 1.00

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0. HBP_Thompson 2 (Odor,Urías).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:53. A_11,509 (45,971).

