Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
7
3
7
6
Morel cf
5
1
2
2
0
1
.298
Contreras c
3
1
1
1
1
0
.277
Higgins c
0
0
0
0
|Chicago
|100
|011
|000_3
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|232
|011
|00x_9
|9
|0
a-flied out for Ortega in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 2. 2B_Hays (13), Mountcastle (6). 3B_Morel (2). HR_Morel (3), off Bradish; Contreras (10), off Bradish; Mullins (6), off Thompson; Mancini (6), off Thompson; Mateo (4), off Thompson; Hays (7), off Mills; Urías (6), off Mills. RBIs_Morel 2 (10), Contreras (23), Mullins (20), Mancini (24), Mateo 3 (15), Hays 2 (30), Mountcastle (25), Urías (18). SF_Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Ortega 2, Wisdom, Morel, Contreras); Baltimore 1 (Rutschman). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; Baltimore 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Madrigal. GIDP_Hays, Mountcastle.
DP_Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Madrigal, Schwindel; Wisdom, Madrigal, Schwindel).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 6-1
|3
|
|5
|7
|7
|1
|1
|50
|3.17
|Mills
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|73
|3.60
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|5
|5
|105
|6.45
|Baker, W, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|5.40
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.88
|Vespi
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Gillaspie
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|1.00
Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0. HBP_Thompson 2 (Odor,Urías).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:53. A_11,509 (45,971).
