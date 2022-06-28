Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Baltimore

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

38

9

12

9

1

6 Mullins cf

4

2

2

1

1

0

.258 Mancini dh

5

1

1

0

0

1

.281 Santander lf

4

1

1

3 READ MORE

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 9 12 9 1 6 Mullins cf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .258 Mancini dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Santander lf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .239 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Hays rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .287 Rutschman c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .234 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .271 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .199 Martin 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Araúz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .136 Mateo ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .201

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 3 2 2 8 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236 Trammell rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Raleigh c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .199 Upton dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .129 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Moore 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .165

Baltimore 112 301 001_9 12 0 Seattle 000 011 000_2 3 1

E_Suárez (5). LOB_Baltimore 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Mancini (13), Mullins 2 (18), Suárez (15). HR_Rutschman (3), off Kirby; Mountcastle (13), off Kirby; Santander (14), off Kirby; Hays (11), off Kirby; Mateo (6), off Murfee; Raleigh (10), off Wells. RBIs_Rutschman 2 (9), Mullins (29), Mountcastle (38), Santander 3 (39), Hays (45), Mateo (18), Raleigh (20), Suárez (38). SF_Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Mancini); Seattle 2 (Trammell 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Seattle 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Santander, Mancini.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wells, W, 6-4 5 1 1 1 0 3 63 3.23 Krehbiel 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 14 2.70 Akin, S, 1-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 43 2.35

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kirby, L, 2-3 4 9 7 7 1 2 95 4.08 Murfee 2 1 1 1 0 2 20 1.82 Milone 3 2 1 1 0 2 32 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-1. HBP_Kirby (Hays), Wells (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:39. A_21,615 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.