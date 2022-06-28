Trending:
Sports News

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 1:04 am
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 9 12 9 1 6
Mullins cf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .258
Mancini dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Santander lf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .239
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Hays rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .287
Rutschman c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .234
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .271
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .199
Martin 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Araúz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .136
Mateo ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .201
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 3 2 2 8
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Suárez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236
Trammell rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Raleigh c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .199
Upton dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .129
Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Moore 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .165
Baltimore 112 301 001_9 12 0
Seattle 000 011 000_2 3 1

E_Suárez (5). LOB_Baltimore 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Mancini (13), Mullins 2 (18), Suárez (15). HR_Rutschman (3), off Kirby; Mountcastle (13), off Kirby; Santander (14), off Kirby; Hays (11), off Kirby; Mateo (6), off Murfee; Raleigh (10), off Wells. RBIs_Rutschman 2 (9), Mullins (29), Mountcastle (38), Santander 3 (39), Hays (45), Mateo (18), Raleigh (20), Suárez (38). SF_Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Mancini); Seattle 2 (Trammell 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Seattle 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Santander, Mancini.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wells, W, 6-4 5 1 1 1 0 3 63 3.23
Krehbiel 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 14 2.70
Akin, S, 1-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 43 2.35
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kirby, L, 2-3 4 9 7 7 1 2 95 4.08
Murfee 2 1 1 1 0 2 20 1.82
Milone 3 2 1 1 0 2 32 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-1. HBP_Kirby (Hays), Wells (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:39. A_21,615 (47,929).

