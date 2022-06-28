Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Baltimore
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|1
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Mancini dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.239
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Martin 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Araúz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.201
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|2
|8
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Trammell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.199
|Upton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.129
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Moore 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Baltimore
|112
|301
|001_9
|12
|0
|Seattle
|000
|011
|000_2
|3
|1
E_Suárez (5). LOB_Baltimore 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Mancini (13), Mullins 2 (18), Suárez (15). HR_Rutschman (3), off Kirby; Mountcastle (13), off Kirby; Santander (14), off Kirby; Hays (11), off Kirby; Mateo (6), off Murfee; Raleigh (10), off Wells. RBIs_Rutschman 2 (9), Mullins (29), Mountcastle (38), Santander 3 (39), Hays (45), Mateo (18), Raleigh (20), Suárez (38). SF_Santander.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Mancini); Seattle 2 (Trammell 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Seattle 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Santander, Mancini.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, W, 6-4
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|63
|3.23
|Krehbiel
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|2.70
|Akin, S, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|43
|2.35
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, L, 2-3
|4
|
|9
|7
|7
|1
|2
|95
|4.08
|Murfee
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|1.82
|Milone
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-1. HBP_Kirby (Hays), Wells (Upton).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:39. A_21,615 (47,929).
