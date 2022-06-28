Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Baltimore
Seattle
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
9
12
9
Totals
30
2
3
2
Mullins cf
4
2
2
1
Crawford ss
4
0
0
0
Mancini dh
5
1
1
0
Rodríguez...
|Baltimore
|112
|301
|001
|—
|9
|Seattle
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
E_Suárez (5). LOB_Baltimore 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Mancini (13), Mullins 2 (18), Suárez (15). HR_Rutschman (3), Mountcastle (13), Santander (14), Hays (11), Mateo (6), Raleigh (10). SF_Santander (3).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells W,6-4
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Krehbiel
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Akin S,1-1
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kirby L,2-3
|4
|
|9
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Murfee
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Milone
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Kirby (Hays), Wells (Upton).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:39. A_21,615 (47,929).
