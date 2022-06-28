Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Baltimore Seattle ab

Baltimore Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 9 12 9 Totals 30 2 3 2 Mullins cf 4 2 2 1 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 5 1 1 0 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 0 Santander lf 4 1 1 3 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 1 Hays rf 4 1 2 1 Trammell rf 4 0 0 0 Rutschman c 5 1 2 2 Raleigh c 4 1 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 1 Upton dh 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 Martin 2b 0 0 0 0 Moore 1b 3 0 0 0 Araúz 3b 4 1 1 0 Mateo ss 4 1 1 1

Baltimore 112 301 001 — 9 Seattle 000 011 000 — 2

E_Suárez (5). LOB_Baltimore 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Mancini (13), Mullins 2 (18), Suárez (15). HR_Rutschman (3), Mountcastle (13), Santander (14), Hays (11), Mateo (6), Raleigh (10). SF_Santander (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Wells W,6-4 5 1 1 1 0 3 Krehbiel 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Akin S,1-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 2 3

Seattle Kirby L,2-3 4 9 7 7 1 2 Murfee 2 1 1 1 0 2 Milone 3 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_Kirby (Hays), Wells (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:39. A_21,615 (47,929).

