Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 1, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 34 15 .694 _ _ 5-5 W-1 18-7 16-8
Toronto 28 20 .583 _ 8-2 W-6 15-8 13-12
Tampa Bay 28 21 .571 6 _ 5-5 L-2 17-11 11-10
Boston 23 27 .460 11½ 4 5-5 L-2 12-14 11-13
Baltimore 21 30 .412 14 5-5 L-1 12-12 9-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 30 21 .588 _ _ 5-5 L-1 17-11 13-10
Chicago 23 24 .489 5 5-5 L-1 11-13 12-11
Cleveland 21 24 .467 6 5-5 W-2 10-8 11-16
Detroit 19 30 .388 10 6-4 W-1 13-15 6-15
Kansas City 16 32 .333 12½ 10 2-8 L-3 8-15 8-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 32 18 .640 _ _ 7-3 W-3 14-6 18-12
Los Angeles 27 23 .540 5 _ 3-7 L-6 15-13 12-10
Texas 24 24 .500 7 2 6-4 W-2 12-12 12-12
Seattle 21 28 .429 10½ 4-6 W-1 12-10 9-18
Oakland 20 32 .385 13 8 3-7 L-2 7-19 13-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 34 17 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-5 18-8 16-9
Atlanta 23 27 .460 10½ 5 4-6 L-2 14-14 9-13
Philadelphia 21 29 .420 12½ 7 3-7 L-5 11-15 10-14
Miami 19 27 .413 12½ 7 2-8 L-2 10-12 9-15
Washington 18 33 .353 16 10½ 5-5 L-2 9-18 9-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 32 19 .627 _ _ 6-4 L-1 14-6 18-13
St. Louis 28 21 .571 3 _ 7-3 W-2 15-11 13-10
Pittsburgh 21 27 .438 6 5-5 W-2 11-14 10-13
Chicago 20 29 .408 11 5-5 W-1 8-17 12-12
Cincinnati 17 31 .354 13½ 10 6-4 W-1 9-12 8-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 33 16 .673 _ _ 6-4 L-2 15-7 18-9
San Diego 30 19 .612 3 _ 5-5 L-2 13-10 17-9
San Francisco 27 21 .563 _ 5-5 W-3 13-11 14-10
Arizona 25 26 .490 9 5-5 W-2 14-15 11-11
Colorado 22 26 .458 10½ 5 4-6 W-1 15-11 7-15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Detroit 4, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Seattle 10, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Archer 0-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 3-3), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Arizona 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami at Colorado, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 3-4) at Miami (Alcantara 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-3) at Colorado (Gomber 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories