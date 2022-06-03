All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
36
15
.706
_
_
7-3
W-3
20-7
16-8
Toronto
30
20
.600
5½
_
8-2
W-8
17-8
13-12
Tampa Bay
30
21
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|36
|15
|.706
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|20-7
|16-8
|Toronto
|30
|20
|.600
|5½
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|17-8
|13-12
|Tampa Bay
|30
|21
|.588
|6
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|17-11
|13-10
|Boston
|24
|27
|.471
|12
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-14
|11-13
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|.415
|15
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-13
|9-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|30
|23
|.566
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|17-11
|13-12
|Cleveland
|22
|24
|.478
|4½
|2
|5-5
|W-3
|11-8
|11-16
|Chicago
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|2½
|4-6
|L-3
|11-13
|12-13
|Detroit
|21
|30
|.412
|8
|5½
|7-3
|W-3
|15-15
|6-15
|Kansas City
|16
|33
|.327
|12
|9½
|2-8
|L-4
|8-15
|8-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|14-6
|19-12
|Los Angeles
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|_
|2-8
|L-8
|15-13
|12-12
|Texas
|24
|26
|.480
|8½
|2
|6-4
|L-2
|12-14
|12-12
|Seattle
|22
|29
|.431
|11
|4½
|5-5
|W-1
|12-10
|10-19
|Oakland
|20
|33
|.377
|14
|7½
|3-7
|L-3
|7-20
|13-13
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|35
|18
|.660
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|19-8
|16-10
|Atlanta
|25
|27
|.481
|9½
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|14-14
|11-13
|Philadelphia
|22
|29
|.431
|12
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|12-15
|10-14
|Miami
|21
|28
|.429
|12
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-12
|10-16
|Washington
|18
|35
|.340
|17
|10½
|4-6
|L-4
|9-18
|9-17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|33
|20
|.623
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|15-6
|18-14
|St. Louis
|29
|22
|.569
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|16-11
|13-11
|Pittsburgh
|22
|27
|.449
|9
|4½
|6-4
|W-3
|11-14
|11-13
|Chicago
|22
|29
|.431
|10
|5½
|5-5
|W-3
|10-17
|12-12
|Cincinnati
|18
|32
|.360
|13½
|9
|6-4
|W-1
|10-12
|8-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|34
|17
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|16-8
|18-9
|San Diego
|30
|21
|.588
|4
|_
|3-7
|L-4
|13-10
|17-11
|San Francisco
|27
|23
|.540
|6½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|13-11
|14-12
|Arizona
|25
|27
|.481
|9½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|14-16
|11-11
|Colorado
|23
|28
|.451
|11
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|16-13
|7-15
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Brieske 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-2), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Baltimore (Wells 2-4), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Otto 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 8, Washington 1
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 13, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 0-0), 1:20 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 3-1) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Miami (López 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 3-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Strider 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.