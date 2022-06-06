All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|39
|15
|.722
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|23-7
|16-8
|Toronto
|31
|22
|.585
|7½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|18-10
|13-12
|Tampa Bay
|31
|23
|.574
|8
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|18-13
|13-10
|Boston
|27
|27
|.500
|12
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|13-14
|14-13
|Baltimore
|23
|33
|.411
|17
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|14-15
|9-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|17-11
|15-13
|Cleveland
|24
|25
|.490
|4½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|11-8
|13-17
|Chicago
|25
|27
|.481
|5
|1
|4-6
|W-2
|11-13
|14-14
|Detroit
|21
|33
|.389
|10
|6
|5-5
|L-3
|15-15
|6-18
|Kansas City
|17
|35
|.327
|13
|9
|3-7
|L-1
|9-17
|8-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|35
|19
|.648
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|14-6
|21-13
|Los Angeles
|27
|28
|.491
|8½
|½
|0-10
|L-11
|15-13
|12-15
|Texas
|25
|28
|.472
|9½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|13-16
|12-12
|Seattle
|24
|30
|.444
|11
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|12-10
|12-20
|Oakland
|20
|36
|.357
|16
|8
|1-9
|L-6
|7-23
|13-13
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|37
|19
|.661
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|19-8
|18-11
|Atlanta
|28
|27
|.509
|8½
|2
|7-3
|W-5
|14-14
|14-13
|Philadelphia
|25
|29
|.463
|11
|4½
|5-5
|W-4
|15-15
|10-14
|Miami
|22
|30
|.423
|13
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|12-14
|10-16
|Washington
|21
|35
|.375
|16
|9½
|5-5
|W-3
|9-18
|12-17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|33
|23
|.589
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|15-9
|18-14
|St. Louis
|32
|23
|.582
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|16-11
|16-12
|Pittsburgh
|24
|28
|.462
|7
|4½
|7-3
|W-2
|13-15
|11-13
|Chicago
|23
|32
|.418
|9½
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|11-20
|12-12
|Cincinnati
|18
|35
|.340
|13½
|11
|5-5
|L-3
|10-15
|8-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|35
|19
|.648
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|17-10
|18-9
|San Diego
|33
|21
|.611
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|13-10
|20-11
|San Francisco
|29
|24
|.547
|5½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|13-11
|16-13
|Arizona
|26
|29
|.473
|9½
|4
|3-7
|L-2
|14-16
|12-13
|Colorado
|23
|31
|.426
|12
|6½
|3-7
|L-4
|16-16
|7-15
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 8, Toronto 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 5
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7
Houston 7, Kansas City 4
Seattle 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
Boston 5, Oakland 2
Monday’s Games
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 3-4) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Houston (Verlander 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 6-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 0
San Francisco 5, Miami 1
Washington 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7
San Diego 6, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 8, Colorado 7
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Lee 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
