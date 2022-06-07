Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
39
15
.722
_
_
8-2
W-6
23-7
16-8

Toronto
32
22
.593
7
_
8-2
W-1
18-10
14-12

Tampa Bay
31
23
...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 39 15 .722 _ _ 8-2 W-6 23-7 16-8
Toronto 32 22 .593 7 _ 8-2 W-1 18-10 14-12
Tampa Bay 31 23 .574 8 _ 5-5 L-2 18-13 13-10
Boston 28 27 .509 11½ _ 7-3 W-5 13-14 15-13
Baltimore 23 33 .411 17 4-6 L-1 14-15 9-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 32 24 .571 _ _ 4-6 W-1 17-11 15-13
Cleveland 25 25 .500 4 ½ 7-3 W-2 12-8 13-17
Chicago 25 27 .481 5 4-6 W-2 11-13 14-14
Detroit 21 33 .389 10 5-5 L-3 15-15 6-18
Kansas City 17 36 .321 13½ 10 2-8 L-2 9-18 8-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 35 20 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-1 14-7 21-13
Los Angeles 27 29 .482 0-10 L-12 15-14 12-15
Texas 25 29 .463 4-6 L-2 13-16 12-13
Seattle 25 30 .455 10 3 7-3 W-2 12-10 13-20
Oakland 20 36 .357 15½ 1-9 L-6 7-23 13-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 38 19 .667 _ _ 8-2 W-3 19-8 19-11
Atlanta 28 27 .509 9 2 7-3 W-5 14-14 14-13
Philadelphia 25 29 .463 11½ 5-5 W-4 15-15 10-14
Miami 22 30 .423 13½ 4-6 L-1 12-14 10-16
Washington 21 35 .375 16½ 5-5 W-3 9-18 12-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 33 23 .589 _ _ 4-6 L-3 15-9 18-14
St. Louis 32 23 .582 ½ _ 7-3 W-2 16-11 16-12
Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 7 7-3 W-2 13-15 11-13
Chicago 23 32 .418 7 4-6 L-2 11-20 12-12
Cincinnati 19 35 .352 13 10½ 5-5 W-1 11-15 8-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 35 19 .648 _ _ 5-5 L-2 17-10 18-9
San Diego 33 22 .600 _ 4-6 L-1 13-11 20-11
San Francisco 29 24 .547 _ 5-5 W-1 13-11 16-13
Arizona 26 30 .464 10 3-7 L-3 14-16 12-14
Colorado 23 31 .426 12 3-7 L-4 16-16 7-15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 0

Seattle 7, Houston 4

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Texas at Cleveland, 7:50 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|14 Fort Sam Houston IT and Medical Tech...
6|14 Lunch & Learn: Zero Cost Migrations...
6|14 An Automated Corporate View of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories