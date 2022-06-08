On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 8, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 40 15 .727 _ _ 8-2 W-7 23-7 17-8
Toronto 33 22 .600 7 _ 8-2 W-2 18-10 15-12
Tampa Bay 32 23 .582 8 _ 6-4 W-1 19-13 13-10
Boston 29 27 .518 11½ _ 7-3 W-6 13-14 16-13
Baltimore 24 33 .421 17 5-5 W-1 15-15 9-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 32 25 .561 _ _ 4-6 L-1 17-12 15-13
Chicago 26 27 .491 4 4-6 W-3 12-13 14-14
Cleveland 25 26 .490 4 7-3 L-1 12-9 13-17
Detroit 23 33 .411 6 6-4 W-2 15-15 8-18
Kansas City 17 37 .315 13½ 11 2-8 L-3 9-19 8-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 36 20 .643 _ _ 7-3 W-1 15-7 21-13
Los Angeles 27 30 .474 0-10 L-13 15-15 12-15
Texas 26 29 .473 4-6 W-1 13-16 13-13
Seattle 25 31 .446 11 4 6-4 L-1 12-10 13-21
Oakland 20 37 .351 16½ 1-9 L-7 7-23 13-14

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 38 20 .655 _ _ 7-3 L-1 19-8 19-12
Atlanta 29 27 .518 8 1 7-3 W-6 15-14 14-13
Philadelphia 26 29 .473 10½ 5-5 W-5 15-15 11-14
Miami 23 30 .434 12½ 5-5 W-1 13-14 10-16
Washington 21 36 .368 16½ 4-6 L-1 9-18 12-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 33 24 .579 _ _ 4-6 L-4 15-10 18-14
St. Louis 32 24 .571 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 16-11 16-13
Pittsburgh 24 30 .444 5 6-4 L-2 13-17 11-13
Chicago 23 33 .411 7 4-6 L-3 11-20 12-13
Cincinnati 20 35 .364 12 5-5 W-2 12-15 8-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 35 20 .636 _ _ 4-6 L-3 17-10 18-10
San Diego 34 22 .607 _ 5-5 W-1 14-11 20-11
San Francisco 29 25 .537 _ 5-5 L-1 13-12 16-13
Arizona 26 31 .456 10 3-7 L-4 14-16 12-15
Colorado 24 31 .436 11 4-6 W-1 16-16 8-15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Toronto 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 12, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-5) at Atlanta (Fried 5-2), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Top Stories