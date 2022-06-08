All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|40
|15
|.727
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|23-7
|17-8
|Toronto
|33
|22
|.600
|7
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|18-10
|15-12
|Tampa Bay
|32
|23
|.582
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|19-13
|13-10
|Boston
|29
|27
|.518
|11½
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|13-14
|16-13
|Baltimore
|24
|33
|.421
|17
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|15-15
|9-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|32
|25
|.561
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|17-12
|15-13
|Chicago
|26
|27
|.491
|4
|1½
|4-6
|W-3
|12-13
|14-14
|Cleveland
|25
|26
|.490
|4
|1½
|7-3
|L-1
|12-9
|13-17
|Detroit
|23
|33
|.411
|8½
|6
|6-4
|W-2
|15-15
|8-18
|Kansas City
|17
|37
|.315
|13½
|11
|2-8
|L-3
|9-19
|8-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|36
|20
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|15-7
|21-13
|Los Angeles
|27
|30
|.474
|9½
|2½
|0-10
|L-13
|15-15
|12-15
|Texas
|26
|29
|.473
|9½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|13-16
|13-13
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|11
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|12-10
|13-21
|Oakland
|20
|37
|.351
|16½
|9½
|1-9
|L-7
|7-23
|13-14
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|38
|20
|.655
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|19-8
|19-12
|Atlanta
|29
|27
|.518
|8
|1
|7-3
|W-6
|15-14
|14-13
|Philadelphia
|26
|29
|.473
|10½
|3½
|5-5
|W-5
|15-15
|11-14
|Miami
|23
|30
|.434
|12½
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-14
|10-16
|Washington
|21
|36
|.368
|16½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-18
|12-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|33
|24
|.579
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|15-10
|18-14
|St. Louis
|32
|24
|.571
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|16-11
|16-13
|Pittsburgh
|24
|30
|.444
|7½
|5
|6-4
|L-2
|13-17
|11-13
|Chicago
|23
|33
|.411
|9½
|7
|4-6
|L-3
|11-20
|12-13
|Cincinnati
|20
|35
|.364
|12
|9½
|5-5
|W-2
|12-15
|8-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|17-10
|18-10
|San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|1½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|14-11
|20-11
|San Francisco
|29
|25
|.537
|5½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|13-12
|16-13
|Arizona
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|4½
|3-7
|L-4
|14-16
|12-15
|Colorado
|24
|31
|.436
|11
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-16
|8-15
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Toronto 7, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 12, Washington 2
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-5) at Atlanta (Fried 5-2), 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
