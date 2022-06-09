All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|40
|16
|.714
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|23-7
|17-9
|Tampa Bay
|34
|23
|.596
|6½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|21-13
|13-10
|Toronto
|33
|23
|.589
|7
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|18-10
|15-13
|Boston
|30
|27
|.526
|10½
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|13-14
|17-13
|Baltimore
|24
|33
|.421
|16½
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|15-15
|9-18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|33
|25
|.569
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|18-12
|15-13
|Cleveland
|26
|26
|.500
|4
|1½
|7-3
|W-1
|13-9
|13-17
|Chicago
|26
|28
|.481
|5
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|12-14
|14-14
|Detroit
|23
|33
|.411
|9
|6½
|6-4
|W-2
|15-15
|8-18
|Kansas City
|18
|37
|.327
|13½
|11
|2-8
|W-1
|10-19
|8-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|36
|21
|.632
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|15-8
|21-13
|Los Angeles
|27
|31
|.466
|9½
|3½
|0-10
|L-14
|15-16
|12-15
|Texas
|26
|30
|.464
|9½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-16
|13-14
|Seattle
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|12-10
|14-21
|Oakland
|20
|38
|.345
|16½
|10½
|1-9
|L-8
|7-23
|13-15
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|38
|21
|.644
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|19-8
|19-13
|Atlanta
|30
|27
|.526
|7
|1
|8-2
|W-7
|16-14
|14-13
|Philadelphia
|27
|29
|.482
|9½
|3½
|6-4
|W-6
|15-15
|12-14
|Miami
|24
|30
|.444
|11½
|5½
|5-5
|W-2
|14-14
|10-16
|Washington
|21
|37
|.362
|16½
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|9-18
|12-19
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|33
|25
|.569
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-5
|15-11
|18-14
|St. Louis
|32
|26
|.552
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|16-11
|16-15
|Pittsburgh
|24
|30
|.444
|7
|5½
|6-4
|L-2
|13-17
|11-13
|Chicago
|23
|33
|.411
|9
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|11-20
|12-13
|Cincinnati
|20
|37
|.351
|12½
|11
|4-6
|L-2
|12-17
|8-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|36
|20
|.643
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|17-10
|19-10
|San Diego
|35
|22
|.614
|1½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|15-11
|20-11
|San Francisco
|30
|25
|.545
|5½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-12
|16-13
|Arizona
|28
|31
|.475
|9½
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|14-16
|14-15
|Colorado
|24
|32
|.429
|12
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|16-16
|8-16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 8, Toronto 4
Cleveland 4, Texas 0
Seattle 6, Houston 3
Atlanta 13, Oakland 2
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Hill 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 13, Oakland 2
Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings
San Diego 13, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-2) at San Francisco (Junis 3-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
