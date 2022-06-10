Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
42
16
.724
_
_
9-1
W-2
24-7
18-9

Toronto
34
23
.596

_
7-3
W-1
18-10
16-13

Tampa Bay
34
24
...

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 42 16 .724 _ _ 9-1 W-2 24-7 18-9
Toronto 34 23 .596 _ 7-3 W-1 18-10 16-13
Tampa Bay 34 24 .586 8 _ 6-4 L-1 21-13 13-11
Boston 30 28 .517 12 _ 7-3 L-1 13-14 17-14
Baltimore 24 35 .407 18½ 4-6 L-2 15-15 9-20

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 34 26 .567 _ _ 4-6 W-1 19-13 15-13
Cleveland 28 26 .519 3 _ 8-2 W-3 15-9 13-17
Chicago 27 29 .482 5 2 4-6 W-1 13-15 14-14
Detroit 23 34 .404 5-5 L-1 15-16 8-18
Kansas City 20 37 .351 12½ 4-6 W-3 12-19 8-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 36 21 .632 _ _ 7-3 L-1 15-8 21-13
Los Angeles 28 31 .475 9 1-9 W-1 16-16 12-15
Seattle 26 31 .456 10 6-4 W-1 12-10 14-21
Texas 26 31 .456 10 3-7 L-2 13-16 13-15
Oakland 20 40 .333 17½ 11 0-10 L-10 7-23 13-17

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 38 21 .644 _ _ 6-4 L-2 19-8 19-13
Atlanta 32 27 .542 6 _ 9-1 W-9 18-14 14-13
Philadelphia 29 29 .500 8-2 W-8 16-15 13-14
Miami 25 30 .455 11 5 6-4 W-3 15-14 10-16
Washington 22 38 .367 16½ 10½ 4-6 W-1 10-18 12-20

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 33 26 .559 _ _ 5-5 W-1 17-11 16-15
Milwaukee 33 27 .550 ½ _ 1-9 L-7 15-12 18-15
Pittsburgh 24 32 .429 5-5 L-4 13-17 11-15
Chicago 23 34 .404 9 8 4-6 L-4 11-20 12-14
Cincinnati 20 38 .345 12½ 11½ 3-7 L-3 12-17 8-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 37 20 .649 _ _ 4-6 W-2 17-10 20-10
San Diego 35 22 .614 2 _ 5-5 W-2 15-11 20-11
San Francisco 30 26 .536 ½ 5-5 L-1 14-13 16-13
Arizona 28 32 .467 10½ 4-6 L-1 14-16 14-16
Colorado 25 32 .439 12 6 4-6 W-1 16-16 9-16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Cleveland 8, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Colorado 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 7, Washington 4

Friday’s Games

Washington 11, Milwaukee 5

Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 3-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

Top Stories