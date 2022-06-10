All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
42
16
.724
_
_
9-1
W-2
24-7
18-9
Toronto
34
23
.596
7½
_
7-3
W-1
18-10
16-13
Tampa Bay
34
24
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|42
|16
|.724
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|24-7
|18-9
|Toronto
|34
|23
|.596
|7½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|18-10
|16-13
|Tampa Bay
|34
|24
|.586
|8
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|21-13
|13-11
|Boston
|30
|28
|.517
|12
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|13-14
|17-14
|Baltimore
|24
|35
|.407
|18½
|6½
|4-6
|L-2
|15-15
|9-20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|19-13
|15-13
|Cleveland
|28
|26
|.519
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|15-9
|13-17
|Chicago
|27
|29
|.482
|5
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|13-15
|14-14
|Detroit
|23
|34
|.404
|9½
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|15-16
|8-18
|Kansas City
|20
|37
|.351
|12½
|9½
|4-6
|W-3
|12-19
|8-18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|36
|21
|.632
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|15-8
|21-13
|Los Angeles
|28
|31
|.475
|9
|2½
|1-9
|W-1
|16-16
|12-15
|Seattle
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|12-10
|14-21
|Texas
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|3½
|3-7
|L-2
|13-16
|13-15
|Oakland
|20
|40
|.333
|17½
|11
|0-10
|L-10
|7-23
|13-17
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|38
|21
|.644
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|19-8
|19-13
|Atlanta
|32
|27
|.542
|6
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|18-14
|14-13
|Philadelphia
|29
|29
|.500
|8½
|2½
|8-2
|W-8
|16-15
|13-14
|Miami
|25
|30
|.455
|11
|5
|6-4
|W-3
|15-14
|10-16
|Washington
|22
|38
|.367
|16½
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|10-18
|12-20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|33
|26
|.559
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|17-11
|16-15
|Milwaukee
|33
|27
|.550
|½
|_
|1-9
|L-7
|15-12
|18-15
|Pittsburgh
|24
|32
|.429
|7½
|6½
|5-5
|L-4
|13-17
|11-15
|Chicago
|23
|34
|.404
|9
|8
|4-6
|L-4
|11-20
|12-14
|Cincinnati
|20
|38
|.345
|12½
|11½
|3-7
|L-3
|12-17
|8-21
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|37
|20
|.649
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|17-10
|20-10
|San Diego
|35
|22
|.614
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|15-11
|20-11
|San Francisco
|30
|26
|.536
|6½
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|14-13
|16-13
|Arizona
|28
|32
|.467
|10½
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|14-16
|14-16
|Colorado
|25
|32
|.439
|12
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|16-16
|9-16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9
Cleveland 8, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2
Toronto 10, Detroit 1
Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9
Colorado 4, San Francisco 2
Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 7, Washington 4
Friday’s Games
Washington 11, Milwaukee 5
Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 3-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-8), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.