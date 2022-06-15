All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
45
16
.738
_
_
9-1
W-5
27-7
18-9
Toronto
36
25
.590
9
_
6-4
L-1
19-11
17-14
Tampa Bay
35
26
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|45
|16
|.738
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|27-7
|18-9
|Toronto
|36
|25
|.590
|9
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|19-11
|17-14
|Tampa Bay
|35
|26
|.574
|10
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|21-13
|14-13
|Boston
|33
|29
|.532
|12½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|14-14
|19-15
|Baltimore
|27
|36
|.429
|19
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|15-15
|12-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|36
|28
|.563
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-14
|16-14
|Cleveland
|30
|27
|.526
|2½
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|16-10
|14-17
|Chicago
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|13-17
|16-14
|Detroit
|24
|37
|.393
|10½
|8½
|3-7
|L-3
|16-19
|8-18
|Kansas City
|20
|41
|.328
|14½
|12½
|3-7
|L-4
|12-21
|8-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|38
|24
|.613
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|16-10
|22-14
|Texas
|29
|32
|.475
|8½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|14-17
|15-15
|Los Angeles
|29
|34
|.460
|9½
|4½
|2-8
|L-2
|17-18
|12-16
|Seattle
|28
|34
|.452
|10
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|14-13
|14-21
|Oakland
|21
|42
|.333
|17½
|12½
|1-9
|L-2
|7-23
|14-19
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|41
|22
|.651
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|20-8
|21-14
|Atlanta
|36
|27
|.571
|5
|_
|10-0
|W-13
|20-14
|16-13
|Philadelphia
|31
|31
|.500
|9½
|4½
|8-2
|L-1
|18-17
|13-14
|Miami
|28
|32
|.467
|11½
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|15-14
|13-18
|Washington
|23
|41
|.359
|18½
|13½
|4-6
|L-3
|11-21
|12-20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|37
|27
|.578
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|21-12
|16-15
|Milwaukee
|34
|29
|.540
|2½
|2
|1-9
|L-1
|15-12
|19-17
|Pittsburgh
|24
|37
|.393
|11½
|11
|1-9
|L-9
|13-17
|11-20
|Chicago
|23
|38
|.377
|12½
|12
|1-9
|L-8
|11-22
|12-16
|Cincinnati
|23
|39
|.371
|13
|12½
|5-5
|W-3
|12-17
|11-22
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|38
|23
|.623
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|18-10
|20-13
|San Diego
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|17-13
|22-11
|San Francisco
|35
|26
|.574
|3
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|19-13
|16-13
|Arizona
|29
|35
|.453
|10½
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|14-18
|15-17
|Colorado
|27
|35
|.435
|11½
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|16-17
|11-18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 6, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2
Seattle 5, Minnesota 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Boston (Hill 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Detroit (Brieske 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 10, Washington 4
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game
Miami 11, Philadelphia 9
San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5
Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Musgrove 7-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3) at Washington (Corbin 3-8), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.