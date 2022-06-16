On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
46
16
.742
_
_
9-1
W-6
28-7
18-9

Toronto
37
25
.597
9
_
6-4
W-1
20-11
17-14

Tampa Bay
35
27
...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 46 16 .742 _ _ 9-1 W-6 28-7 18-9
Toronto 37 25 .597 9 _ 6-4 W-1 20-11 17-14
Tampa Bay 35 27 .565 11 _ 4-6 L-2 21-13 14-14
Boston 34 29 .540 12½ _ 8-2 W-3 15-14 19-15
Baltimore 27 37 .422 20 5-5 L-1 15-15 12-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 37 28 .569 _ _ 6-4 W-1 20-14 17-14
Cleveland 31 27 .534 ½ 8-2 W-3 16-10 15-17
Chicago 30 31 .492 5 3 6-4 W-3 13-17 17-14
Detroit 24 38 .387 11½ 3-7 L-4 16-20 8-18
Kansas City 21 41 .339 14½ 12½ 4-6 W-1 12-21 9-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 39 24 .619 _ _ 5-5 W-2 16-10 23-14
Texas 29 33 .468 4-6 L-2 14-18 15-15
Los Angeles 29 35 .453 10½ 2-8 L-3 17-18 12-17
Seattle 28 35 .444 11 6 5-5 L-1 14-14 14-21
Oakland 21 43 .328 18½ 13½ 1-9 L-3 7-23 14-20

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 41 23 .641 _ _ 6-4 L-1 20-9 21-14
Atlanta 37 27 .578 4 _ 10-0 W-14 20-14 17-13
Philadelphia 32 31 .508 8-2 W-1 19-17 13-14
Miami 28 33 .459 11½ 6-4 L-1 15-14 13-19
Washington 23 42 .354 18½ 13½ 3-7 L-4 11-22 12-20

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 37 28 .569 _ _ 5-5 L-1 21-13 16-15
Milwaukee 35 29 .547 1 2-8 W-1 15-12 20-17
Pittsburgh 25 37 .403 10½ 10 1-9 W-1 13-17 12-20
Chicago 23 39 .371 12½ 12 1-9 L-9 11-23 12-16
Cincinnati 23 40 .365 13 12½ 5-5 L-1 12-17 11-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 39 23 .629 _ _ 4-6 W-2 19-10 20-13
San Diego 40 24 .625 _ _ 7-3 W-3 17-13 23-11
San Francisco 35 27 .565 4 _ 7-3 L-1 19-14 16-13
Arizona 30 35 .462 10½ 4-6 W-1 15-18 15-17
Colorado 27 36 .429 12½ 4-6 L-2 16-18 11-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Minnesota 5, Seattle 0

Toronto 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-3) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 4

Cleveland 7, Colorado 5

San Diego 19, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-4) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Rodón 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|22 2022 - FAR Supplement - HHSAR - Health...
6|22 Automate The Complete IT Asset...
6|22 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories