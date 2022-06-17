On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
47
16
.746
_
_
9-1
W-7
29-7
18-9

Toronto
37
26
.587
10
_
6-4
L-1
20-12
17-14

Tampa Bay
35
28
...

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 42 23 .646 _ _ 6-4 W-1 21-9 21-14
Atlanta 37 27 .578 _ 10-0 W-14 20-14 17-13
Philadelphia 33 31 .516 3 8-2 W-2 19-17 14-14
Miami 28 33 .459 12 6-4 L-1 15-14 13-19
Washington 23 43 .348 19½ 14 2-8 L-5 11-23 12-20

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 37 28 .569 _ _ 5-5 L-1 21-13 16-15
Milwaukee 35 30 .538 2 2-8 L-1 15-12 20-18
Pittsburgh 25 37 .403 10½ 10 1-9 W-1 13-17 12-20
Chicago 23 40 .365 13 12½ 0-10 L-10 11-24 12-16
Cincinnati 23 40 .365 13 12½ 5-5 L-1 12-17 11-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 41 24 .631 _ _ 8-2 W-4 17-13 24-11
Los Angeles 39 23 .629 ½ _ 4-6 W-2 19-10 20-13
San Francisco 35 27 .565 _ 7-3 L-1 19-14 16-13
Arizona 30 35 .462 11 4-6 W-1 15-18 15-17
Colorado 27 37 .422 13½ 9 4-6 L-3 16-19 11-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 2

Baltimore 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 3, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 1

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-1) at Toronto (Manoah 8-1), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-8) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-3) at Houston (Verlander 8-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 2-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Hearn 4-4) at Detroit (García 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Cleveland 4, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Top Stories