Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 18, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
48
16
.750
_
_
9-1
W-8
29-7
19-9

Toronto
37
27
.578
11
_
5-5
L-2
20-13
17-14

Tampa Bay
35
29
...

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 48 16 .750 _ _ 9-1 W-8 29-7 19-9
Toronto 37 27 .578 11 _ 5-5 L-2 20-13 17-14
Tampa Bay 35 29 .547 13 _ 4-6 L-4 21-13 14-16
Boston 35 30 .538 13½ ½ 7-3 W-1 16-15 19-15
Baltimore 29 37 .439 20 7 6-4 W-2 16-15 13-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 37 29 .561 _ _ 5-5 L-1 20-14 17-15
Cleveland 33 27 .550 1 _ 8-2 W-5 16-10 17-17
Chicago 30 32 .484 5 4 5-5 L-1 13-17 17-15
Detroit 24 40 .375 12 11 3-7 L-6 16-22 8-18
Kansas City 22 41 .349 13½ 12½ 5-5 W-2 12-21 10-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 40 24 .625 _ _ 5-5 W-3 17-10 23-14
Texas 31 33 .484 9 4 6-4 W-2 14-18 17-15
Los Angeles 30 36 .455 11 6 3-7 L-1 17-18 13-18
Seattle 29 36 .446 11½ 4-6 W-1 15-15 14-21
Oakland 22 44 .333 19 14 2-8 L-1 7-24 15-20

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 43 23 .652 _ _ 6-4 W-2 22-9 21-14
Atlanta 37 29 .561 6 _ 8-2 L-2 20-14 17-15
Philadelphia 35 31 .530 8 2 8-2 W-4 19-17 16-14
Miami 28 34 .452 13 7 6-4 L-2 15-14 13-20
Washington 23 45 .338 21 15 2-8 L-7 11-25 12-20

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 37 29 .561 _ _ 5-5 L-2 21-13 16-16
Milwaukee 36 30 .545 1 1 3-7 W-1 15-12 21-18
Pittsburgh 25 38 .397 10½ 10½ 1-9 L-1 13-18 12-20
Chicago 25 40 .385 11½ 11½ 2-8 W-2 13-24 12-16
Cincinnati 23 41 .359 13 13 4-6 L-2 12-18 11-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 41 25 .621 _ _ 7-3 L-1 17-13 24-12
Los Angeles 39 24 .619 ½ _ 4-6 L-1 19-11 20-13
San Francisco 36 27 .571 _ 7-3 W-1 19-14 17-13
Arizona 31 35 .470 10 6 5-5 W-2 16-18 15-17
Colorado 28 37 .431 12½ 4-6 W-1 17-19 11-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0

Texas 7, Detroit 0

Boston 6, St. Louis 5

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3

Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Arizona 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-3) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-4), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at Oakland (Koenig 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2) at Houston (Javier 3-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 6, St. Louis 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4

Philadelphia 8, Washington 7, 10 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 10, San Diego 4

Arizona 7, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Washington (Tetreault 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

