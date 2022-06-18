All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
48
16
.750
_
_
9-1
W-8
29-7
19-9
Toronto
37
27
.578
11
_
5-5
L-2
20-13
17-14
Tampa Bay
35
29
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|48
|16
|.750
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|29-7
|19-9
|Toronto
|37
|27
|.578
|11
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|20-13
|17-14
|Tampa Bay
|35
|29
|.547
|13
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|21-13
|14-16
|Boston
|35
|30
|.538
|13½
|½
|7-3
|W-1
|16-15
|19-15
|Baltimore
|29
|37
|.439
|20
|7
|6-4
|W-2
|16-15
|13-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|37
|29
|.561
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-14
|17-15
|Cleveland
|33
|27
|.550
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|16-10
|17-17
|Chicago
|30
|32
|.484
|5
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|13-17
|17-15
|Detroit
|24
|40
|.375
|12
|11
|3-7
|L-6
|16-22
|8-18
|Kansas City
|22
|41
|.349
|13½
|12½
|5-5
|W-2
|12-21
|10-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|17-10
|23-14
|Texas
|31
|33
|.484
|9
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|14-18
|17-15
|Los Angeles
|30
|36
|.455
|11
|6
|3-7
|L-1
|17-18
|13-18
|Seattle
|29
|36
|.446
|11½
|6½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-15
|14-21
|Oakland
|22
|44
|.333
|19
|14
|2-8
|L-1
|7-24
|15-20
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|43
|23
|.652
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|22-9
|21-14
|Atlanta
|37
|29
|.561
|6
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|20-14
|17-15
|Philadelphia
|35
|31
|.530
|8
|2
|8-2
|W-4
|19-17
|16-14
|Miami
|28
|34
|.452
|13
|7
|6-4
|L-2
|15-14
|13-20
|Washington
|23
|45
|.338
|21
|15
|2-8
|L-7
|11-25
|12-20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|37
|29
|.561
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|21-13
|16-16
|Milwaukee
|36
|30
|.545
|1
|1
|3-7
|W-1
|15-12
|21-18
|Pittsburgh
|25
|38
|.397
|10½
|10½
|1-9
|L-1
|13-18
|12-20
|Chicago
|25
|40
|.385
|11½
|11½
|2-8
|W-2
|13-24
|12-16
|Cincinnati
|23
|41
|.359
|13
|13
|4-6
|L-2
|12-18
|11-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Diego
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|17-13
|24-12
|Los Angeles
|39
|24
|.619
|½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|19-11
|20-13
|San Francisco
|36
|27
|.571
|3½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|19-14
|17-13
|Arizona
|31
|35
|.470
|10
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|16-18
|15-17
|Colorado
|28
|37
|.431
|12½
|8½
|4-6
|W-1
|17-19
|11-18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0
Texas 7, Detroit 0
Boston 6, St. Louis 5
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3
Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3
Arizona 7, Minnesota 2
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 5, Oakland 1
Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-3) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3), 1:37 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-4), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at Oakland (Koenig 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2) at Houston (Javier 3-3), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0
Boston 6, St. Louis 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4
Philadelphia 8, Washington 7, 10 innings, 2nd game
Colorado 10, San Diego 4
Arizona 7, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Washington (Tetreault 0-1), 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.