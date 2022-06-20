On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
49
17
.742
_
_
9-1
L-1
29-7
20-10

Toronto
38
28
.576
11
_
5-5
W-1
21-14
17-14

Tampa Bay
36
30
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 49 17 .742 _ _ 9-1 L-1 29-7 20-10
Toronto 38 28 .576 11 _ 5-5 W-1 21-14 17-14
Tampa Bay 36 30 .545 13 _ 3-7 L-1 21-13 15-17
Boston 36 31 .537 13½ ½ 6-4 W-1 17-16 19-15
Baltimore 30 38 .441 20 7 6-4 W-1 17-16 13-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 38 30 .559 _ _ 5-5 L-1 20-14 18-16
Cleveland 34 28 .548 1 _ 8-2 W-1 16-10 18-18
Chicago 31 33 .484 5 4 5-5 L-1 13-17 18-16
Detroit 26 40 .394 11 10 3-7 W-2 18-22 8-18
Kansas City 23 42 .354 13½ 12½ 5-5 L-1 12-21 11-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 41 25 .621 _ _ 5-5 W-1 18-11 23-14
Los Angeles 33 36 .478 5-5 W-3 17-18 16-18
Texas 31 35 .470 10 5 5-5 L-2 14-18 17-17
Seattle 29 39 .426 13 8 3-7 L-3 15-18 14-21
Oakland 23 45 .338 19 14 3-7 W-1 8-25 15-20

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 44 24 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-1 23-10 21-14
Atlanta 38 29 .567 _ 8-2 W-1 20-14 18-15
Philadelphia 36 32 .529 8 7-3 L-1 19-17 17-15
Miami 29 35 .453 13 5-5 W-1 15-14 14-21
Washington 24 46 .343 21 15½ 2-8 W-1 12-26 12-20

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 38 30 .559 _ _ 5-5 W-3 15-12 23-18
St. Louis 38 30 .559 _ ½ 6-4 L-1 21-13 17-17
Pittsburgh 26 39 .400 10½ 11 2-8 W-1 14-19 12-20
Chicago 25 41 .379 12 12½ 2-8 L-1 13-25 12-16
Cincinnati 23 43 .348 14 14½ 3-7 L-4 12-20 11-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 40 25 .615 _ _ 5-5 L-1 20-12 20-13
San Diego 41 27 .603 ½ _ 5-5 L-3 17-13 24-14
San Francisco 37 28 .569 3 _ 7-3 L-1 19-14 18-14
Arizona 32 36 .471 5-5 W-1 17-19 15-17
Colorado 30 37 .448 11 8 5-5 W-3 19-19 11-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 6, St. Louis 4

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9

Oakland 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 0

Arizona 7, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 9, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3

Boston 6, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 8, San Diego 3

Arizona 7, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

