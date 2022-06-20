All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|49
|17
|.742
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|29-7
|20-10
|Toronto
|38
|28
|.576
|11
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|21-14
|17-14
|Tampa Bay
|36
|30
|.545
|13
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|21-13
|15-17
|Boston
|36
|31
|.537
|13½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|17-16
|19-15
|Baltimore
|30
|38
|.441
|20
|7
|6-4
|W-1
|17-16
|13-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-14
|18-16
|Cleveland
|34
|28
|.548
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|16-10
|18-18
|Chicago
|31
|33
|.484
|5
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|13-17
|18-16
|Detroit
|26
|40
|.394
|11
|10
|3-7
|W-2
|18-22
|8-18
|Kansas City
|23
|42
|.354
|13½
|12½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-21
|11-21
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|18-11
|23-14
|Los Angeles
|33
|36
|.478
|9½
|4½
|5-5
|W-3
|17-18
|16-18
|Texas
|31
|35
|.470
|10
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|14-18
|17-17
|Seattle
|29
|39
|.426
|13
|8
|3-7
|L-3
|15-18
|14-21
|Oakland
|23
|45
|.338
|19
|14
|3-7
|W-1
|8-25
|15-20
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|44
|24
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|23-10
|21-14
|Atlanta
|38
|29
|.567
|5½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|20-14
|18-15
|Philadelphia
|36
|32
|.529
|8
|2½
|7-3
|L-1
|19-17
|17-15
|Miami
|29
|35
|.453
|13
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|15-14
|14-21
|Washington
|24
|46
|.343
|21
|15½
|2-8
|W-1
|12-26
|12-20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|15-12
|23-18
|St. Louis
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|21-13
|17-17
|Pittsburgh
|26
|39
|.400
|10½
|11
|2-8
|W-1
|14-19
|12-20
|Chicago
|25
|41
|.379
|12
|12½
|2-8
|L-1
|13-25
|12-16
|Cincinnati
|23
|43
|.348
|14
|14½
|3-7
|L-4
|12-20
|11-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|40
|25
|.615
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-12
|20-13
|San Diego
|41
|27
|.603
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|17-13
|24-14
|San Francisco
|37
|28
|.569
|3
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|19-14
|18-14
|Arizona
|32
|36
|.471
|9½
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|17-19
|15-17
|Colorado
|30
|37
|.448
|11
|8
|5-5
|W-3
|19-19
|11-18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 6, St. Louis 4
Detroit 7, Texas 3
Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9
Oakland 4, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 0
Arizona 7, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 9, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3
Boston 6, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 8, San Diego 3
Arizona 7, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Monday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
