All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|50
|18
|.735
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|29-7
|21-11
|Toronto
|38
|29
|.567
|11½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|21-14
|17-15
|Boston
|38
|31
|.551
|12½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|19-16
|19-15
|Tampa Bay
|37
|31
|.544
|13
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|22-14
|15-17
|Baltimore
|30
|39
|.435
|20½
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|17-17
|13-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|35
|28
|.556
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|16-10
|19-18
|Minnesota
|38
|31
|.551
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|20-15
|18-16
|Chicago
|32
|33
|.492
|4
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|14-17
|18-16
|Detroit
|26
|42
|.382
|11½
|11½
|2-8
|L-2
|18-22
|8-20
|Kansas City
|24
|42
|.364
|12½
|12½
|5-5
|W-1
|12-21
|12-21
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|42
|25
|.627
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|19-11
|23-14
|Texas
|32
|35
|.478
|10
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|15-18
|17-17
|Los Angeles
|33
|37
|.471
|10½
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|17-19
|16-18
|Seattle
|29
|39
|.426
|13½
|8½
|3-7
|L-3
|15-18
|14-21
|Oakland
|23
|45
|.338
|19½
|14½
|3-7
|W-1
|8-25
|15-20
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|45
|25
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-10
|21-15
|Atlanta
|39
|30
|.565
|5½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|21-15
|18-15
|Philadelphia
|36
|33
|.522
|8½
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|19-17
|17-16
|Miami
|30
|36
|.455
|13
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-14
|14-22
|Washington
|25
|46
|.352
|20½
|15
|2-8
|W-2
|12-26
|13-20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|39
|31
|.557
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|16-13
|23-18
|St. Louis
|39
|31
|.557
|_
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|21-13
|18-18
|Pittsburgh
|28
|39
|.418
|9½
|10
|4-6
|W-3
|16-19
|12-20
|Chicago
|25
|43
|.368
|13
|13½
|2-8
|L-3
|13-25
|12-18
|Cincinnati
|23
|44
|.343
|14½
|15
|3-7
|L-5
|12-21
|11-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|20-12
|21-13
|San Diego
|42
|27
|.609
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|18-13
|24-14
|San Francisco
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|19-14
|19-15
|Arizona
|32
|37
|.464
|10½
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|17-19
|15-18
|Colorado
|30
|38
|.441
|12
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|19-19
|11-19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7
Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 5, Detroit 4
Texas 7, Philadelphia 0
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5) at Minnesota (Gray 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-4), 9:49 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0
Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 4, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Miami 9, Colorado 8
San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10
Texas 7, Philadelphia 0
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 3-6) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 4-4) at Miami (López 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Eickhoff 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
