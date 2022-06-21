Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 50 18 .735 _ _ 8-2 L-1 29-7 21-11
Toronto 38 29 .567 11½ _ 4-6 L-1 21-14 17-15
Boston 38 31 .551 12½ _ 7-3 W-3 19-16 19-15
Tampa Bay 37 31 .544 13 ½ 3-7 W-1 22-14 15-17
Baltimore 30 39 .435 20½ 8 6-4 L-1 17-17 13-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 35 28 .556 _ _ 8-2 W-2 16-10 19-18
Minnesota 38 31 .551 _ _ 5-5 L-2 20-15 18-16
Chicago 32 33 .492 4 4 6-4 W-1 14-17 18-16
Detroit 26 42 .382 11½ 11½ 2-8 L-2 18-22 8-20
Kansas City 24 42 .364 12½ 12½ 5-5 W-1 12-21 12-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 42 25 .627 _ _ 6-4 W-2 19-11 23-14
Texas 32 35 .478 10 5 6-4 W-1 15-18 17-17
Los Angeles 33 37 .471 10½ 5-5 L-1 17-19 16-18
Seattle 29 39 .426 13½ 3-7 L-3 15-18 14-21
Oakland 23 45 .338 19½ 14½ 3-7 W-1 8-25 15-20

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 45 25 .643 _ _ 6-4 L-1 24-10 21-15
Atlanta 39 30 .565 _ 7-3 L-1 21-15 18-15
Philadelphia 36 33 .522 3 6-4 L-2 19-17 17-16
Miami 30 36 .455 13 4-6 W-1 16-14 14-22
Washington 25 46 .352 20½ 15 2-8 W-2 12-26 13-20

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 39 31 .557 _ _ 6-4 L-1 16-13 23-18
St. Louis 39 31 .557 _ ½ 5-5 W-1 21-13 18-18
Pittsburgh 28 39 .418 10 4-6 W-3 16-19 12-20
Chicago 25 43 .368 13 13½ 2-8 L-3 13-25 12-18
Cincinnati 23 44 .343 14½ 15 3-7 L-5 12-21 11-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 41 25 .621 _ _ 5-5 W-1 20-12 21-13
San Diego 42 27 .609 ½ _ 5-5 W-1 18-13 24-14
San Francisco 38 29 .567 _ 7-3 W-1 19-14 19-15
Arizona 32 37 .464 10½ 7 4-6 L-1 17-19 15-18
Colorado 30 38 .441 12 5-5 L-1 19-19 11-19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 5, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5) at Minnesota (Gray 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-4), 9:49 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0

Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 4, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Miami 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 3-6) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 4-4) at Miami (López 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Eickhoff 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

