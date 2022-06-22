All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
50
18
.735
_
_
8-2
L-1
29-7
21-11
Toronto
39
30
.565
11½
_
4-6
W-1
21-14
18-16
Boston
38
31
.551
READ MORE
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|50
|18
|.735
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|29-7
|21-11
|Toronto
|39
|30
|.565
|11½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|21-14
|18-16
|Boston
|38
|31
|.551
|12½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|19-16
|19-15
|Tampa Bay
|37
|31
|.544
|13
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|22-14
|15-17
|Baltimore
|30
|39
|.435
|20½
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|17-17
|13-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|35
|28
|.556
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|16-10
|19-18
|Minnesota
|38
|31
|.551
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|20-15
|18-16
|Chicago
|33
|34
|.493
|4
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|15-18
|18-16
|Detroit
|26
|42
|.382
|11½
|11½
|2-8
|L-2
|18-22
|8-20
|Kansas City
|25
|42
|.373
|12
|12
|5-5
|W-2
|12-21
|13-21
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|42
|25
|.627
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|19-11
|23-14
|Texas
|32
|35
|.478
|10
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|15-18
|17-17
|Los Angeles
|33
|38
|.465
|11
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|17-20
|16-18
|Seattle
|30
|39
|.435
|13
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|15-18
|15-21
|Oakland
|23
|46
|.333
|20
|15
|3-7
|L-1
|8-26
|15-20
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|45
|25
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-10
|21-15
|Atlanta
|39
|30
|.565
|5½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|21-15
|18-15
|Philadelphia
|36
|33
|.522
|8½
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|19-17
|17-16
|Miami
|30
|36
|.455
|13
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-14
|14-22
|Washington
|25
|46
|.352
|20½
|15
|2-8
|W-2
|12-26
|13-20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|39
|31
|.557
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|16-13
|23-18
|St. Louis
|39
|31
|.557
|_
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|21-13
|18-18
|Pittsburgh
|28
|39
|.418
|9½
|10
|4-6
|W-3
|16-19
|12-20
|Chicago
|25
|43
|.368
|13
|13½
|2-8
|L-3
|13-25
|12-18
|Cincinnati
|23
|44
|.343
|14½
|15
|3-7
|L-5
|12-21
|11-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|20-12
|21-13
|San Diego
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|19-13
|24-14
|San Francisco
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|19-14
|19-15
|Arizona
|32
|38
|.457
|11
|7½
|4-6
|L-2
|17-19
|15-19
|Colorado
|30
|38
|.441
|12
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|19-19
|11-19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 5, Detroit 4
Texas 7, Philadelphia 0
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings
Seattle 8, Oakland 2
Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 6-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-7), 3:37 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Miami 9, Colorado 8
San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10
Texas 7, Philadelphia 0
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 3-5) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-5) at Atlanta (Wright 7-4), 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.