Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 23, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 51 18 .739 _ _ 8-2 W-1 29-7 22-11
Toronto 39 30 .565 12 _ 4-6 W-1 21-14 18-16
Boston 39 31 .557 12½ _ 8-2 W-4 20-16 19-15
Tampa Bay 37 32 .536 14 ½ 3-7 L-1 22-15 15-17
Baltimore 31 39 .443 20½ 7 6-4 W-1 18-17 13-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 36 28 .563 _ _ 8-2 W-3 16-10 20-18
Minnesota 38 32 .543 1 _ 4-6 L-3 20-16 18-16
Chicago 33 34 .493 6-4 L-1 15-18 18-16
Detroit 26 43 .377 12½ 11½ 2-8 L-3 18-22 8-21
Kansas City 25 43 .368 13 12 5-5 L-1 12-21 13-22

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 43 25 .632 _ _ 7-3 W-3 20-11 23-14
Texas 33 35 .485 10 4 6-4 W-2 16-18 17-17
Los Angeles 34 38 .472 11 5 5-5 W-1 18-20 16-18
Seattle 31 39 .443 13 7 4-6 W-2 15-18 16-21
Oakland 23 47 .329 21 15 3-7 L-2 8-27 15-20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 45 26 .634 _ _ 6-4 L-2 24-10 21-16
Atlanta 41 30 .577 4 _ 7-3 W-2 23-15 18-15
Philadelphia 36 34 .514 6-4 L-3 19-17 17-17
Miami 32 36 .471 11½ 5-5 W-3 18-14 14-22
Washington 25 47 .347 20½ 14½ 2-8 L-1 12-26 13-21

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 40 31 .563 _ _ 6-4 W-2 21-13 19-18
Milwaukee 39 32 .549 1 _ 6-4 L-2 16-14 23-18
Pittsburgh 28 40 .412 10½ 4-6 L-1 16-20 12-20
Chicago 26 43 .377 13 12 3-7 W-1 13-25 13-18
Cincinnati 23 46 .333 16 15 3-7 L-7 12-23 11-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 43 25 .632 _ _ 6-4 W-3 20-12 23-13
San Diego 44 27 .620 ½ _ 7-3 W-3 20-13 24-14
San Francisco 38 31 .551 _ 5-5 L-2 19-14 19-17
Arizona 32 39 .451 12½ 7 4-6 L-3 17-19 15-20
Colorado 30 40 .429 14 4-6 L-3 19-19 11-21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings

Boston 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0

Seattle 9, Oakland 0

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 4

Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings

Miami 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-3), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

