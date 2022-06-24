All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|52
|18
|.743
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|30-7
|22-11
|Toronto
|39
|30
|.565
|12½
|+1
|4-6
|W-1
|21-14
|18-16
|Boston
|39
|31
|.557
|13
|+½
|8-2
|W-4
|20-16
|19-15
|Tampa Bay
|37
|32
|.536
|14½
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|22-15
|15-17
|Baltimore
|32
|39
|.451
|20½
|7
|6-4
|W-2
|18-17
|14-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|36
|29
|.554
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|16-10
|20-19
|Minnesota
|39
|32
|.549
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|21-16
|18-16
|Chicago
|33
|35
|.485
|4½
|4½
|6-4
|L-2
|15-19
|18-16
|Detroit
|26
|43
|.377
|12
|12
|2-8
|L-3
|18-22
|8-21
|Kansas City
|25
|43
|.368
|12½
|12½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-21
|13-22
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|43
|26
|.623
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|20-11
|23-15
|Texas
|33
|35
|.485
|9½
|4½
|6-4
|W-2
|16-18
|17-17
|Los Angeles
|34
|38
|.472
|10½
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|18-20
|16-18
|Seattle
|32
|39
|.451
|12
|7
|5-5
|W-3
|15-18
|17-21
|Oakland
|23
|48
|.324
|21
|16
|2-8
|L-3
|8-28
|15-20
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|45
|26
|.634
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|24-10
|21-16
|Atlanta
|41
|30
|.577
|4
|+1½
|7-3
|W-2
|23-15
|18-15
|Philadelphia
|37
|34
|.521
|8
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|19-17
|18-17
|Miami
|32
|36
|.471
|11½
|6
|5-5
|W-3
|18-14
|14-22
|Washington
|25
|47
|.347
|20½
|15
|2-8
|L-1
|12-26
|13-21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|40
|32
|.556
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|17-14
|23-18
|St. Louis
|40
|32
|.556
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|21-13
|19-19
|Pittsburgh
|29
|40
|.420
|9½
|9½
|5-5
|W-1
|17-20
|12-20
|Chicago
|26
|44
|.371
|13
|13
|3-7
|L-1
|13-25
|13-19
|Cincinnati
|23
|46
|.333
|15½
|15½
|3-7
|L-7
|12-23
|11-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|43
|25
|.632
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|20-12
|23-13
|San Diego
|44
|28
|.611
|1
|+4
|6-4
|L-1
|20-14
|24-14
|San Francisco
|38
|31
|.551
|5½
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|19-14
|19-17
|Arizona
|32
|39
|.451
|12½
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|17-19
|15-20
|Colorado
|30
|40
|.429
|14
|9
|4-6
|L-3
|19-19
|11-21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Friday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston (Javier 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-8), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Winckowski 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, Colorado 2
Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4
Philadelphia 6, San Diego 2
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 3-6), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-2), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
