Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 26, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 52 20 .722 _ _ 6-4 L-2 30-9 22-11
Boston 41 31 .569 11 +1½ 8-2 W-6 20-16 21-15
Toronto 40 31 .563 11½ +1 4-6 L-1 21-14 19-17
Tampa Bay 39 32 .549 12½ _ 4-6 W-2 24-15 15-17
Baltimore 34 39 .466 18½ 6 7-3 W-4 18-17 16-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 40 33 .548 _ _ 4-6 W-1 22-17 18-16
Cleveland 36 31 .537 1 1 6-4 L-3 16-12 20-19
Chicago 33 37 .471 4-6 L-4 15-21 18-16
Detroit 28 43 .394 11 11 4-6 W-2 18-22 10-21
Kansas City 26 44 .371 12½ 12½ 6-4 L-1 13-22 13-22

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 45 26 .634 _ _ 8-2 W-2 20-11 25-15
Texas 34 36 .486 10½ 5-5 W-1 17-19 17-17
Seattle 34 39 .466 12 6 6-4 W-5 15-18 19-21
Los Angeles 34 40 .459 12½ 5-5 L-2 18-22 16-18
Oakland 24 49 .329 22 16 3-7 W-1 8-28 16-21

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 47 26 .644 _ _ 6-4 W-2 24-10 23-16
Atlanta 42 31 .575 5 +1½ 6-4 W-1 24-16 18-15
Philadelphia 38 35 .521 9 6-4 W-1 19-17 19-18
Miami 32 38 .457 13½ 7 4-6 L-2 18-16 14-22
Washington 26 48 .351 21½ 15 3-7 L-1 12-26 14-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 41 33 .554 _ _ 6-4 W-1 18-15 23-18
St. Louis 41 33 .554 _ _ 4-6 W-1 22-14 19-19
Pittsburgh 29 42 .408 10½ 10½ 5-5 L-2 17-20 12-22
Chicago 27 45 .375 13 13 4-6 L-1 13-25 14-20
Cincinnati 24 47 .338 15½ 15½ 2-8 L-1 12-23 12-24

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 44 26 .629 _ _ 7-3 L-1 20-12 24-14
San Diego 45 29 .608 1 +4 5-5 L-1 21-15 24-14
San Francisco 39 32 .549 ½ 4-6 W-1 20-15 19-17
Arizona 32 41 .438 13½ 3-7 L-5 17-21 15-20
Colorado 31 41 .431 14 9 4-6 L-1 19-19 12-22

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

Oakland 9, Kansas City 7

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 5-6), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 5-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

