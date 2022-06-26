All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
52
20
.722
_
_
6-4
L-2
30-9
22-11
Boston
41
31
.569
11
+1½
8-2
W-6
20-16
21-15
Toronto
40
31
.563
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|47
|26
|.644
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|24-10
|23-16
|Atlanta
|42
|31
|.575
|5
|+1½
|6-4
|W-1
|24-16
|18-15
|Philadelphia
|38
|35
|.521
|9
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|19-17
|19-18
|Miami
|32
|38
|.457
|13½
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|18-16
|14-22
|Washington
|26
|48
|.351
|21½
|15
|3-7
|L-1
|12-26
|14-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|41
|33
|.554
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|18-15
|23-18
|St. Louis
|41
|33
|.554
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|22-14
|19-19
|Pittsburgh
|29
|42
|.408
|10½
|10½
|5-5
|L-2
|17-20
|12-22
|Chicago
|27
|45
|.375
|13
|13
|4-6
|L-1
|13-25
|14-20
|Cincinnati
|24
|47
|.338
|15½
|15½
|2-8
|L-1
|12-23
|12-24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|44
|26
|.629
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|20-12
|24-14
|San Diego
|45
|29
|.608
|1
|+4
|5-5
|L-1
|21-15
|24-14
|San Francisco
|39
|32
|.549
|5½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|20-15
|19-17
|Arizona
|32
|41
|.438
|13½
|8½
|3-7
|L-5
|17-21
|15-20
|Colorado
|31
|41
|.431
|14
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|19-19
|12-22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 3, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4
Oakland 9, Kansas City 7
Boston 4, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 6, Colorado 0
Detroit 6, Arizona 3
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 5-6), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 5-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4
San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 2
Minnesota 6, Colorado 0
Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Detroit 6, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (López 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
