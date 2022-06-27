All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|53
|20
|.726
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|31-9
|22-11
|Boston
|42
|32
|.568
|11½
|+1
|8-2
|L-1
|20-16
|22-16
|Toronto
|41
|32
|.562
|12
|+½
|4-6
|W-1
|22-14
|19-18
|Tampa Bay
|40
|32
|.556
|12½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|25-15
|15-17
|Baltimore
|34
|40
|.459
|19½
|7
|7-3
|L-1
|18-17
|16-23
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|23-17
|19-16
|Cleveland
|36
|33
|.522
|3
|2½
|4-6
|L-5
|16-14
|20-19
|Chicago
|34
|37
|.479
|6
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-21
|18-16
|Detroit
|28
|44
|.389
|12½
|12
|4-6
|L-1
|18-22
|10-22
|Kansas City
|26
|45
|.366
|14
|13½
|6-4
|L-2
|13-23
|13-22
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|45
|27
|.625
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|20-11
|25-16
|Texas
|34
|37
|.479
|10½
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|17-20
|17-17
|Los Angeles
|35
|40
|.467
|11½
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|19-22
|16-18
|Seattle
|34
|40
|.459
|12
|7
|6-4
|L-1
|15-18
|19-22
|Oakland
|25
|49
|.338
|21
|16
|4-6
|W-2
|8-28
|17-21
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|47
|27
|.635
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-10
|23-17
|Atlanta
|42
|32
|.568
|5
|+1½
|5-5
|L-1
|24-17
|18-15
|Philadelphia
|39
|35
|.527
|8
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|19-17
|20-18
|Miami
|33
|38
|.465
|12½
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|19-16
|14-22
|Washington
|28
|48
|.368
|20
|13½
|5-5
|W-2
|13-26
|15-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|19-15
|23-18
|St. Louis
|41
|34
|.547
|1
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|22-15
|19-19
|Pittsburgh
|29
|44
|.397
|12
|11
|4-6
|L-4
|17-20
|12-24
|Chicago
|28
|45
|.384
|13
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|13-25
|15-20
|Cincinnati
|25
|47
|.347
|15½
|14½
|2-8
|W-1
|12-23
|13-24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|45
|26
|.634
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|20-12
|25-14
|San Diego
|45
|30
|.600
|2
|+4
|4-6
|L-2
|21-16
|24-14
|San Francisco
|39
|33
|.542
|6½
|½
|4-6
|L-1
|20-16
|19-17
|Arizona
|33
|41
|.446
|13½
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|18-21
|15-20
|Colorado
|31
|42
|.425
|15
|9
|4-6
|L-2
|19-19
|12-23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland 5, Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3
Boston 8, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 6, Colorado 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3, 10 innings
Washington 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Arizona 11, Detroit 7
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1
Toronto 7, Boston 2
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (Montas 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sears 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 6-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Winder 2-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Gray 3-3) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3
Minnesota 6, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Texas 4
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5
Arizona 11, Detroit 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 3-10), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-4), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-2), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 3-5), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
