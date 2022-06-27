Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 27, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 53 20 .726 _ _ 6-4 W-1 31-9 22-11
Boston 42 32 .568 11½ +1 8-2 L-1 20-16 22-16
Toronto 41 32 .562 12 4-6 W-1 22-14 19-18
Tampa Bay 40 32 .556 12½ _ 5-5 W-3 25-15 15-17
Baltimore 34 40 .459 19½ 7 7-3 L-1 18-17 16-23

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 42 33 .560 _ _ 5-5 W-3 23-17 19-16
Cleveland 36 33 .522 3 4-6 L-5 16-14 20-19
Chicago 34 37 .479 6 4-6 W-1 16-21 18-16
Detroit 28 44 .389 12½ 12 4-6 L-1 18-22 10-22
Kansas City 26 45 .366 14 13½ 6-4 L-2 13-23 13-22

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 45 27 .625 _ _ 7-3 L-1 20-11 25-16
Texas 34 37 .479 10½ 5-5 L-1 17-20 17-17
Los Angeles 35 40 .467 11½ 5-5 W-1 19-22 16-18
Seattle 34 40 .459 12 7 6-4 L-1 15-18 19-22
Oakland 25 49 .338 21 16 4-6 W-2 8-28 17-21

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 47 27 .635 _ _ 6-4 L-1 24-10 23-17
Atlanta 42 32 .568 5 +1½ 5-5 L-1 24-17 18-15
Philadelphia 39 35 .527 8 6-4 W-2 19-17 20-18
Miami 33 38 .465 12½ 6 5-5 W-1 19-16 14-22
Washington 28 48 .368 20 13½ 5-5 W-2 13-26 15-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _ _ 7-3 W-2 19-15 23-18
St. Louis 41 34 .547 1 _ 4-6 L-1 22-15 19-19
Pittsburgh 29 44 .397 12 11 4-6 L-4 17-20 12-24
Chicago 28 45 .384 13 12 5-5 W-1 13-25 15-20
Cincinnati 25 47 .347 15½ 14½ 2-8 W-1 12-23 13-24

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 45 26 .634 _ _ 7-3 W-1 20-12 25-14
San Diego 45 30 .600 2 +4 4-6 L-2 21-16 24-14
San Francisco 39 33 .542 ½ 4-6 L-1 20-16 19-17
Arizona 33 41 .446 13½ 4-6 W-1 18-21 15-20
Colorado 31 42 .425 15 9 4-6 L-2 19-19 12-23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 5, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3

Boston 8, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3, 10 innings

Washington 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Arizona 11, Detroit 7

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1

Toronto 7, Boston 2

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Montas 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sears 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 6-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 2-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Gray 3-3) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Texas 4

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 11, Detroit 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 3-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

