All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
54
20
.730
_
_
6-4
W-2
32-9
22-11
Boston
42
32
.568
12
+1
8-2
L-1
20-16
22-16
Toronto
41
32
.562
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|47
|27
|.635
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-10
|23-17
|Atlanta
|42
|32
|.568
|5
|+1
|5-5
|L-1
|24-17
|18-15
|Philadelphia
|39
|35
|.527
|8
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|19-17
|20-18
|Miami
|33
|39
|.458
|13
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|19-16
|14-23
|Washington
|28
|48
|.368
|20
|14
|5-5
|W-2
|13-26
|15-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|19-15
|23-18
|St. Louis
|42
|34
|.553
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|23-15
|19-19
|Pittsburgh
|29
|44
|.397
|12
|11½
|4-6
|L-4
|17-20
|12-24
|Chicago
|28
|45
|.384
|13
|12½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-25
|15-20
|Cincinnati
|25
|47
|.347
|15½
|15
|2-8
|W-1
|12-23
|13-24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|45
|27
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|20-12
|25-15
|San Diego
|45
|30
|.600
|1½
|+3½
|4-6
|L-2
|21-16
|24-14
|San Francisco
|39
|33
|.542
|6
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|20-16
|19-17
|Arizona
|33
|41
|.446
|13
|8
|4-6
|W-1
|18-21
|15-20
|Colorado
|32
|42
|.432
|14
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|20-19
|12-23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1
Toronto 7, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5
Texas 10, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Baltimore 9, Seattle 2
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-8), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-5) at Toronto (Manoah 9-2), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 9, Miami 0
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Washington (Espino 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-7), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 8-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 7-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-3), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-6) at Colorado (Márquez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
