Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 54 20 .730 _ _ 6-4 W-2 32-9 22-11
Boston 42 32 .568 12 +1 8-2 L-1 20-16 22-16
Toronto 41 32 .562 12½ 4-6 W-1 22-14 19-18
Tampa Bay 40 32 .556 13 _ 5-5 W-3 25-15 15-17
Baltimore 35 40 .467 19½ 7-3 W-1 18-17 17-23

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 42 33 .560 _ _ 5-5 W-3 23-17 19-16
Cleveland 36 33 .522 3 4-6 L-5 16-14 20-19
Chicago 34 38 .472 6 4-6 L-1 16-21 18-17
Detroit 28 44 .389 12½ 12 4-6 L-1 18-22 10-22
Kansas City 26 46 .361 14½ 14 5-5 L-3 13-24 13-22

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 45 27 .625 _ _ 7-3 L-1 20-11 25-16
Texas 35 37 .486 10 5 6-4 W-1 17-20 18-17
Los Angeles 36 40 .474 11 6 6-4 W-2 20-22 16-18
Seattle 34 41 .453 12½ 5-5 L-2 15-19 19-22
Oakland 25 50 .333 21½ 16½ 3-7 L-1 8-28 17-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 47 27 .635 _ _ 6-4 L-1 24-10 23-17
Atlanta 42 32 .568 5 +1 5-5 L-1 24-17 18-15
Philadelphia 39 35 .527 8 2 6-4 W-2 19-17 20-18
Miami 33 39 .458 13 7 5-5 L-1 19-16 14-23
Washington 28 48 .368 20 14 5-5 W-2 13-26 15-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _ _ 7-3 W-2 19-15 23-18
St. Louis 42 34 .553 ½ _ 5-5 W-1 23-15 19-19
Pittsburgh 29 44 .397 12 11½ 4-6 L-4 17-20 12-24
Chicago 28 45 .384 13 12½ 5-5 W-1 13-25 15-20
Cincinnati 25 47 .347 15½ 15 2-8 W-1 12-23 13-24

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 45 27 .625 _ _ 6-4 L-1 20-12 25-15
San Diego 45 30 .600 +3½ 4-6 L-2 21-16 24-14
San Francisco 39 33 .542 6 1 4-6 L-1 20-16 19-17
Arizona 33 41 .446 13 8 4-6 W-1 18-21 15-20
Colorado 32 42 .432 14 9 5-5 W-1 20-19 12-23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1

Toronto 7, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5

Texas 10, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-8), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-5) at Toronto (Manoah 9-2), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 9, Miami 0

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Washington (Espino 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-7), 3:40 p.m.

Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 8-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 7-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-3), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-6) at Colorado (Márquez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

